US debt ceiling deal could stall security theft fueling megacap rally





NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) – A potential deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling could prompt fund managers to trim their holdings in huge tech and growth stocks that have been safe havens this year and move to the rest of the market, according to some investors.

Strong balance sheets and predictable cash flows have made shares of megacaps such as Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) attractive places to hang out. hide over the past few months as investors worried about everything from the debt ceiling to the US banking mess.

This lifted their stock price and supported stock indices, while leaving other stocks behind.

Megacap’s technology stocks hold heavy weightings in major indices. Their rally was responsible for the entire 8.3% year-to-date gain of the S&P 500 (.SPX) through Wednesday’s close, according to a Deutsche Bank report. Without them, the index would otherwise be down 0.5% for the year, according to the research. Through Thursday’s close, the index was up 9.3%.

If a debt ceiling deal is reached, “the trend we’ve seen over the past few months will reverse,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading, who is more bullish on the S&P 500 at equal weight. exchange-traded funds than the market-cap-weighted index. “The market as a whole is embedding a lot more risk than these mega-cap names, and going forward, a resolution could mean the market widens and outperforms this group.”

Investors are watching Washington for signals that the White House will reach a deal with congressional Republicans to raise the U.S. borrowing limit before the so-called June 1 X date, which the Treasury Department says is the day the federal government will show up short of money to pay its bills. President Joe Biden and U.S. Congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy both expressed confidence on Wednesday that a deal could be struck, averting the fallout that is sure to rattle financial markets.

US government one-year credit default swap spreads – market-based gauges of default risk have fallen in recent days amid signs of progress on debt ceiling talks, s’ setting at 154 basis points on Thursday, about 20 basis points below last week’s levels, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A recent survey of global fund managers from BofA Global Research showed that 71% believe a deal to raise the debt ceiling will be reached by date X.

Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, said a deal would encourage investors to return to shorter-term US Treasury maturities, which some are avoiding due to currency cap issues. debt. A deal could also boost company stocks in sectors that benefit from the continued strength of the U.S. economy, such as consumer discretionary, Frederick said.

Giant mega-cap companies that have huge balance sheets have been a good place to hide,” he said. “We expect to see a comeback in Treasuries because you get good yield, and some other parts of the stock market that have lagged.

Of course, investors are unlikely to abandon tech stocks altogether, after a decade in which the category has driven markets higher. Another factor that could support the category is the excitement around artificial intelligence, which has boosted some megacap names this year.

Many would also view a broadening of the rally in equities as an encouraging sign of the overall health of the markets.

For the market to send a stronger signal warranting direction, we’ll need to see…improved breadth/participation, wrote John Lynch, chief investment officer at Comerica Wealth Management earlier this week.

At the same time, the debt ceiling was just one of many concerns weighing on the market. Fears that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening will reduce economic growth and worries about the recent tumult in the banking sector are likely to persist, even if a default is averted.

Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, expects lawmakers to reach an agreement to extend the debt ceiling until September.

Among the sectors he is bullish on is healthcare, a part of the market seen as a safe haven during tough economic times.

Its been a very tilted market, he said. “We think investors will soon be looking at this and trying to find areas that will generate revenue if growth slows.”

Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and David Gregorio

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-debt-ceiling-deal-could-stall-safety-flight-fueling-megacap-rally-2023-05-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos