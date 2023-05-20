UK minister asks to meet with Revolut amid reports that license could be denied | financial sector





Senior government ministers have asked to meet with the bosses of Revolut, Britain’s most valuable fintech firm, amid reports that UK city regulators may reject the firm’s application for a banking license.

The Guardian understands the meeting’s stated intent is to discuss the government’s growth agenda, but it comes amid a series of complaints about regulatory hurdles that bosses at corporations, including Revolut, claim could propel the company abroad.

The move follows overnight reports that city regulators inside the Bank of England plan to reject the fintech firm’s Bank of England license application after Revoluts auditor BDO raised concerns about its balance sheet.

BDO said in the company’s delayed 2021 annual report, released in February, that auditors were unable to get a complete picture of some Revoluts earnings, which could result in earnings or other financial balances being significantly misrepresented.

A meeting, likely involving the Treasury and Economy Ministers, will take place next week or two, and Revolut is expected to be represented by Chief Executive Nik Storonsky and Chairman, Aberdeen Asset Management co-founder Martin Gilbert.

The government, Revolut and the Bank of England declined to comment.

Revolut has been waiting for UK approval of its banking license for over two years since submitting its application. The banking license allows Revolut to hold customer deposits and use it to provide its own branded loans to customers, including mortgages. This will provide a new source of income and will probably open the door to banking licenses in other countries, including the US.

However, UK regulators have a number of reputational issues to consider as fintech companies face criticism over account submission delays, breaches of EU regulations and corporate culture.

Regulators may veto Revolut’s license, but if the company is approved, it will most likely start with a temporary, limited license. Known as mobilization under the regulator’s licensing handbook, this option limits deposit receipts for approximately 12 months to give companies time to address operational shortfalls. This usually occurs when a company is in the process of resolving outstanding issues, but has not yet implemented a full set of changes.

But the slow pace of the application process has bothered Revolut bosses, including Storonsky, who recently told the Times that doing business in the UK, where there are high taxes and extremely bureaucratic regulations, is difficult.

He also said the company, which has become the UK’s most valuable fintech company at a valuation of $33 billion (26.5 billion) in 2021, would list the company in the US rather than London if it were to go public.

The comments were another blow to the government’s plans to bring more business to the UK and capital stock exchanges.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt, who praised Revolut earlier this year for its glowing success, said earlier this week that concerned bosses should come and talk to ministers. operate.

Revoluts in particular has been much discussed and the upcoming Financial Services and Markets Act is introducing growth obligations for financial sector regulators, Hunt said at a meeting of the UK Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. And they’ve been very keen to understand the need to foster UK competitiveness lately, and fintech is one of our great success stories.

Revolut was founded as a prepaid card company providing currency exchange, but has since grown into a broad-based financial company employing more than 6,000 people and serving 27 million customers in 37 countries through more than 50 products and services. In addition to money transfers, we offer services such as renting a home, buying now, credit later, and paying wages in advance.

