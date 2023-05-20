White House, Republican negotiators on US debt ceiling leave Capitol with no progress cited





WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) – A second meeting on Friday between the White House and Republican congressional negotiators on raising the federal government’s debt ceiling to $31.4 trillion broke down with no progress cited by either side. and no additional meetings are planned.

The lack of progress has been recorded as Washington races towards the June 1 deadline to reach a deal or risk a historic default on its next debt payments.

“We had a very, very candid discussion about where we are, where things need to be,” Republican Rep. Garret Graves told reporters after a brief meeting on Capitol Hill with White House officials.

“It was not a negotiation tonight,” Graves said, adding that the timing of the next meeting was not set.

He echoed remarks by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that progress needed to be made to change the “trajectory” of the US government’s deficit spending and rapidly rising debt.

“We need to spend less than the year before,” McCarthy said.

A second Republican negotiator, Rep. Patrick McHenry, said McCarthy would be briefed on the status of the talks. Neither lawmaker cited progress.

McHenry said he was unconvinced the two sides could meet McCarthy’s goal of reaching a deal this weekend, which could then be presented to Congress for passage in the coming days.

Senior White House adviser Steve Ricchetti left the meeting room, telling reporters he was “not evaluating” the talks.

Congress and the White House are racing against a June 1 deadline, which the Treasury Department estimates could mark when it won’t be able to pay off some of its debts. This would likely trigger a first-ever US default.

An initial meeting on Friday ended abruptly with McCarthy telling reporters there had been no “movement” from the White House toward Republican demands.

This news shook the financial markets as the deadline approached.

Republicans are pushing for deep spending cuts in return for raising the government’s self-imposed borrowing limit, a measure regularly needed to cover spending costs and tax cuts previously approved by lawmakers .

Earlier Friday, a White House official said: ‘There are real differences between the parties on budget issues and the talks will be difficult. The team of presidents is working hard to find a reasonable bipartisan solution that can pass the House. and the Senate.”

US equities ended the week on a soft note after news of a deadlock in negotiations.

Republicans control the House of Representatives by a 222-213 margin, while Biden’s Democrats have a 51-49 majority in the Senate, making it difficult to thread the needle with a deal that will find enough votes to pass the two rooms.

Democrats have pushed to keep spending at this year’s levels, while Republicans want to return to 2022 levels. A plan passed by the House last month would cut a large chunk of government spending by 8% next year.

That plan doesn’t specify what spending would be cut, but some Republicans have said they will protect military and veterans programs. Democrats say that would force average cuts of at least 22% on national programs like education and law enforcement, a figure Republicans did not dispute.

Biden is in Japan for a meeting of wealthy Group of Seven nations, and some Republicans have criticized him for making the trip at a key time in the talks.

Biden and McCarthy have spent most of the year at an impasse with the White House insisting on a “clean” debt ceiling increase with no strings attached. Republicans have said they will only vote for a deal that cuts spending.

They agreed to talks back and forth, with the White House represented by Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Ricchetti. McCarthy was represented by Graves and McHenry.

“If both sides negotiate in good faith and recognize that they won’t get everything they want, a deal is still possible,” a White House official said.

Republicans took a hard line. On Thursday, the House Freedom Caucus urged the Senate to vote on a previously passed House bill that would raise the limit through March in exchange for 10 years of deep spending cuts.

House and Senate Democrats have expressed concern about the inclusion in the talks of new work requirements for some federal benefit programs for low-income Americans.

The last time the nation came this close to defaulting was in 2011, also with a Democratic president and Senate alongside a Republican-led House.

Congress eventually avoided default, but the economy suffered heavy shocks, including the first-ever downgrade of the US’s top-tier credit rating and a major stock sell-off.

