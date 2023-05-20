UK consumer confidence rises to highest level in a year





UK consumer confidence rose for a fourth month in a row in May, reaching its highest level since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Research group GfK said on Friday that its consumer confidence index rose three points to minus 27 this month after hitting minus 45 in January.

The latest figures are the highest since February 2022, just before the Kremlin issued an order to send troops into Ukraine, sending energy prices skyrocketing.

Joe Staton, director of customer strategy at GfK, said the confidence boost was encouraging. He added that while the score remains negative, the overall trajectory for the year is positive and may reflect a stronger underlying financial picture across the UK than many believe.

Britons’ expectations for the general economy and personal finances rose four and five points respectively from last month. The index, which tracks the perspective of consumers asking whether now is the right time to buy a large amount, also rose 4 points to -24.

Consumer spending remains stagnant. Even in the first quarter of this year, it was still more than 2% below levels in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and high inflation put a strain on household budgets.

Most economists believe the outlook for the UK economy over the next 12 months is improving. Official data for April, to be released next week, expects inflation to fall sharply as energy prices continue to slide from peaks. Meanwhile, the labor market remains strong, helping support household incomes.

Last week the Bank of England revised its economic outlook and said it did not expect any further downturn.

Investec economist Ellie Henderson said a slightly stronger set of economic data this year has changed expectations. The consumer environment is undoubtedly still challenging, but there are brighter sparks of optimism than we ever imagined at this time last year, she said.

Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, said a 10 per cent increase in benefit payments from April and continued state support for energy costs would be particularly optimistic among low-income households.

