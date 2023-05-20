Big Tech is already warning us about AI privacy issues





Apple has therefore restricted the use of OpenAIs ChatGPT and Microsofts Copilot, reports the Wall Street Journal. ChatGPT has been on the ban list for months, adds Bloombergs Mark Gurman.

It’s not just Apple, but also Samsung and Verizon in the tech world and a whos who of banks (Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan). This is due to the possibility of leaking confidential data; in any case, ChatGPT’s privacy policy explicitly states that your prompts can be used to train its models unless you opt out. The fear of leaks is not unfounded: in March, a bug in ChatGPT revealed data from other users.

Is there a world where Disney would want to leak Marvel spoilers?

I am inclined to regard these bans as a very strong warning shot.

One of the obvious uses for this technology is in customer service, a place where companies try to minimize costs. But for customer service to work, customers have to give their sometimes private, sometimes sensitive contact information. How do companies plan to secure their customer service bots?

It’s not just a problem for customer service. Let’s say Disney decided to let AI instead of VFX departments write their Marvel movies. Is there a world where Disney would want to leak Marvel spoilers?

One of the things that’s generally true about the tech industry is that start-ups, like a younger version of Facebook, for example, don’t pay much attention to data security. In this case, it makes sense to limit the exposure of sensitive materials, as OpenAI itself suggests. (Please do not share sensitive information in your chats.) This is not an AI-specific issue.

It’s possible that these big, savvy, secrecy-oriented corporations are just paranoid

But I’m curious if there are any intrinsic issues with AI chatbots. One of the expenses associated with AI is computation. Building your own data center is expensive, but using cloud computing means your requests are processed on a remote server, where you’re essentially relying on someone else to secure your data. You can see why banks may be afraid here that financial data is incredibly sensitive.

In addition to accidental public leaks, there is also the possibility of deliberate corporate espionage. At first glance it looks more like a tech industry problem after all trade secret theft is one of the risks here. But Big Tech companies have gotten into streaming, so I wonder if that’s also a problem for the creative end of things.

There is always a back and forth between privacy and usefulness when it comes to technology products. In many cases, for example, Google and Facebook users have traded their privacy for free products. Googles Bard is explicit that the queries will be used to improve and develop Google’s machine learning products, services and technologies.

It’s possible that these big, savvy, secrecy-oriented corporations are just paranoid and there’s nothing to worry about. But let’s say they’re right. If so, I can think of a few possibilities for the future of AI chatbots. The first is that the AI ​​wave turns out to be just like the metaverse: a non-starter. The second is that AI companies are being forced to revise and clearly define security practices. The third is that every company that wants to use AI has to build their own proprietary model or, at a minimum, run their own processing, which seems extremely expensive and difficult to scale. And the fourth is an online privacy nightmare, where your airline (or debt collectors, pharmacy or whoever) routinely leaks your data.

I don’t know how it happens. But if the most security-obsessed companies lock down their use of AI, we might have good reason to do so as well.

