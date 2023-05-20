Britain hits ‘African plume heat wave’, temperature reaches…





In England, temperatures will soar to 35 degrees Celsius.

The UK is bracing for extreme heat conditions as meteorologists believe it will witness “record-breaking” temperatures with the arrival of the African plume. The weather map said the high pressure is rapidly approaching across the country and will lead to extreme conditions within the UK by the end of May, with temperatures soaring to 35 degrees Celsius, the Independent’s report said.

A weather phenomenon called the African Plume is marked by a mass of hot air heading from the Sahara to Europe. These feathers bring prolonged periods of unusually high temperatures in Britain, often exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. Extremely high temperatures can last for days or even weeks. Also, the intensity may vary from year to year depending on atmospheric conditions.

“During the African plume, southerly or southeasterly winds carry hot, dry air across the Mediterranean to the British Isles. As air masses move over the warmer waters of the Mediterranean, they absorb heat and moisture, creating warmth and moisture,” Outlet said.

Researchers said the increase in the frequency of the African Plume is consistent with climate change and a warming planet, despite the fact that many other causes can affect weather patterns. According to Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick, there is a “greater than normal chance” of heatwave in the UK this summer. This is “consistent with our warming climate.” But, she said, “there’s always some uncertainty, as is always the case with longer-range forecasts.”

According to the outlet, Scotland and Northern Ireland should expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with rain drops gradually moving towards the southeast. “The far south-east may experience cooler temperatures with a refreshing breeze. We can expect clear and dry weather for most of the next week, with more clouds and rain likely in the north-west of England,” the outlet added. .

