Debt ceiling talks resume briefly as US default deadline nears | american politics





Negotiations for an agreement to raise the US debt ceiling and thus avoid a default with potentially catastrophic consequences for the global economy briefly resumed on Friday before concluding without any progress cited by both parties.

Republicans had returned to bipartisan talks with the White House on Friday evening, hours after negotiations came to a screeching halt earlier in the day.

We had a very, very frank discussion about where we are, where things need to be, Republican Rep. Garret Graves told reporters after a brief meeting on Capitol Hill with officials from the White House.

It was not a negotiation tonight, Graves said, adding that the timing of the next meeting was not set.

Rep. Patrick McHenry said he was not confident the two sides could meet House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s goal of reaching a deal this weekend.

Earlier in the day, Graves of Louisiana, the chief negotiator for House Republicans in talks with White House Biden, told reporters on Capitol Hill: Were not there.

We decided to press pause, because it’s just not productive.

The stalemate had rattled the financial markets, with the deadline approaching to avoid default.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that if nothing is done, the US government will no longer be able to pay its debts on or around June 1.

Joe Biden is absent from the G7 summit in Japan. White House officials were conducting talks for Democrats.

One told the Guardian: There are real differences between the parties on budget issues and the talks will be difficult. The team of presidents is working hard to find a reasonable bipartisan solution that can pass the House and the Senate.

For decades after 1917, when the federal debt was capped, raising that limit, or ceiling, was generally routine procedure, if prone to political grandstanding.

In 2006, Democratic Illinois Senator Barack Obama voted against a raise under a Republican President, George W Bush.

But Republicans have increasingly and effectively used threats of refusal to raise the ceiling as a bargaining tool, and in 2011, as president, Obama was forced to say he regretted his vote of five years earlier.

During the 2011 standoff, the House GOP extracted billions of dollars in spending cuts that Obama was forced to sell to his party. Now, under Biden, the same dynamic is at play.

With Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy beholden to far-right members who made him endure 15 votes before getting the job, the GOP is demanding deep spending cuts, on Democratic priorities, including health care and the climate, in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

Democrats say Republicans should agree to a net increase without preconditions, as they have done repeatedly under Donald Trump. Democrats are also demanding that Biden not blink.

Senator Bernie Sanders, flanked by Senators Jeff Merkley, left, and Ed Markey, urges Joe Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment. Photography: Shawn Thew/EPA

On Capitol Hill Friday, Graves said: Until people are ready to have reasonable conversations about how you can actually move forward and do the right thing, then we’re not going to sit here and talk to each other.

Republican leaders outside the talks have sought to apply pressure. Shortly before Graves spoke to reporters, Trump said his party should not give ground.

Republicans, the presidential frontrunner wrote on his Truth Social platform, shouldn’t make a debt ceiling deal unless they get everything they want (including the kitchen sink). This is how the Democrats have always dealt with us. Do not bend!

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, fired at Biden, accusing the president of waiting[ing] months before agreeing to negotiate with President McCarthy on a spending deal.

They are the only two who can reach an agreement, McConnell said. It’s high time the White House got serious. Hurry up.

Chris Murphy, a Democratic Senator from Connecticut, countered: We are in crisis, for ONE REASON the House Republicans are threatening to burn the entire economy if they don’t get what they want.

In a recent New York Times column, Harvard law professor Laurence A Tribe, an expert in constitutional law, accused Republicans of playing chicken or, perhaps more accurately, Russian roulette with US debt.

Tribe then outlined his theory on how Biden has the power to raise the ceiling on his own, under the 14th Amendment, which states that the US national debt will not be in question.

Tribe wrote: Mr. Biden must tell Congress in clear terms and as soon as possible, before it is too late to avert a financial crisis, that the United States will pay all of its bills as they fall due, even if the department Treasury needs to borrow more Congress said yes.

Such a move enjoys the support of prominent Democrats.

In a letter earlier this week, a group of senators including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders (an independent who caucus with the party), said: The use of this authority would allow the United States to continue to pay its bills on time. , without delay, prevent a global economic disaster.

But Biden has resisted so far.

On Friday, an unnamed official told the Washington Post that Biden’s White House still believes a path to a reasonable bipartisan budget deal is possible, as long as both sides recognize they won’t get everything they want. and that a compromise is necessary.

