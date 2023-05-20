Weather: Reports suggest the ‘African Feather’ is on its way to England. But is it really so?





Manali Luca

According to some reports, the ‘African Feather’ is making its way to England. But is this really true?

The source of our weather over the next few days is probably not from the proposed African plume, but from a nearby continent.

However, the African plume is affecting weather conditions across the Mediterranean, with more heavy rain expected over the next few days across central and southern Europe, while parts of Italy, Corsica and Sardinia are at risk of flash flooding from Storm Niño. It continues to have devastating effects.

In contrast, high-pressure ridges back home will provide a sunny, dry, and stable weekend for most people.

Storm Nino moves across Italy for the weekend. Credit: ITV News

Sadly, a cold front across the northwest presents a different environment for Scotland and Northern Ireland, with showers likely to result in more clouds.

England and Wales will start the weekend with some early patches of clouds, fog and fog, but this will quickly dissipate with plenty of sunshine.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will see no rain throughout the day, with some sunny days in southern Scotland, especially in south-east Scotland.

weekend forecast

Saturday will be warmer than Friday and temperatures will be fairly wide ranging between 10 and 20 degrees, but the East Coast will be windy and cool.

Sunday will be a very similar day with plenty of sunshine in England and Wales, but more cloudiness in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Even on Saturday, temperatures are expected to stay in the high 10s. Credit: ITV NewsSunday’s weather forecast says some areas could see highs in the 20s. Credit: ITV News

On Sunday, the front weakens and rains by then considerably overcast, so brighter spells are more widespread for all.

The good news is that high pressure will continue into next week.

As another long weekend approaches, I’m sure many of you will be hoping the good weather will be with us.

Things don’t look too bad at this stage…..

