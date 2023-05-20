Another big UK bicycle distributor enters administration





The beleaguered British bicycle industry suffered another loss today as stalwart distributor 2Pure went into administration.

The company, which has between 11 and 50 employees, has filed documents with Companies House showing that 2Pure Limited has appointed a manager.

Founded in 2006, the company has operated across cycling, running and outdoor spaces and has included brands such as MilKit, a manufacturer of tubeless tire sealant, and Kingud, an eco-friendly bicycle cleaning products company, among its clients.

According to a report by industry publication BikeBiz, the company announced that managing director George Bowie had left his post earlier this month.

2Pure’s collapse followed that of longtime competitor Moore Large. The company closed in March of this year and its lineage goes back to 1947.

Just this week Cycling Weekly reported that a group of 156 trade creditors against the company would lose a total of £5.5 million in funding.

The company’s managers said a weaker pound, pandemic-induced inventory surpluses and inflationary pressures all contributed to the company’s downfall.

Their report follows. The weakness in the pound also had a significant negative impact as the company purchased goods in US dollars primarily from suppliers based in the Far East.”

It’s still not clear what exactly caused 2Pure’s collapse, but it’s likely been under similar macroeconomic pressures as a fellow distributor.

2Pure’s name is just one of a list of British bike companies in trouble in 2023.

Clothing companies Presca and Milltag both went bankrupt during the economic crisis, and Velovixen was rescued from liquidation by fellow British brand Stolen Goat.

Velovixen’s liquidation co-founder Phil Bingham told Cycling Weekly after pinning the company’s collapse as a “perfect storm” factor, citing “energy prices, inflation, gloom among consumers and cost of living.”

It was a strikingly similar list of factors behind the collapse of the Moor Raj. With many of these problems still present in the UK economy and 2Pure’s latest management, there is little hope that the current wave of company failures will ever end.

