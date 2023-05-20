Biden agrees to join efforts to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and other jets





The coalition of nations participating in the training effort will decide when to actually provide the jets, how many to send and who will transfer them as training progresses over the coming months.

Bidens’ decision came overnight East Coast time amid a day of deliberations among leaders of the G-7 nations, but talks have been ongoing for weeks, a second official said. American.

This decision will further strengthen and improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force, the first official said.

The Department of Defense is working to iron out the details, according to a Pentagon official.

The United States brought two Ukrainian pilots to Arizona in March to assess their flying skills on fighter jets. During the program, which took place at an Air National Guard base in Tuscon, U.S. military personnel assessed pilots’ flying and mission-planning abilities on aircraft simulators.

But a larger coordinated effort to train more pilots represents a significant shift for the Biden administration, which has resisted calls to conduct a dedicated training program for Ukrainian pilots. DoD officials argued that the F-16s were not needed for immediate combat and noted that it could take up to a year or more to complete the necessary training. Officials also feared that sending the jets would escalate the conflict as they could be used to hit targets inside Russia.

On Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the news.

I salute the historic decision of the US and @POTUS to support an international coalition of fighter jets, Zelenskyy tweeted. This will greatly improve our army in the sky. I intend to discuss the concrete implementation of this decision at the #G7 summit in Hiroshima.

There are still no plans at this time to supply Ukraine with American jets, and there has been no official request from the allies to transfer their own F-16s to Ukraine, which is a complicated process that will likely take months if and when it happens.

Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands all have surplus planes that could be donated to Ukraine as the three countries switch to F-35s, according to a person familiar with the talks. If the countries agreed to send the planes, it would take some time to do the necessary refinishing and maintenance to get them back to flying condition.

After the publication of this article, the Dutch Minister of Defense, Kajsa Ollengren, indicated that her country agreed with this decision.

We welcome the upcoming approval by the United States for the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. Together with our close allies, Denmark, Belgium and the United Kingdom, we are working on the modalities. We are ready to support Ukraine on this, she tweeted.

The Ukrainian government has said the F-16s could play a variety of roles, including helping to shoot down Russian missiles and drones bound for Kiev and protecting grain shipments through the Black Sea.

Soviet-era fighter jets flown by Ukraine play a relatively minor role in the conflict, fearing that Russian air defenses could shoot them down if they approached the front lines. American officials wondered what role the F-16s might play in the war, given the Russian surface-to-air threat.

F-16s donated by the United States or its allies are unlikely to arrive in Ukraine in time for the planned counteroffensive. The United States, its partners and allies have already provided Ukraine with the vast majority of what it needs to wage its counteroffensive this spring and summer, the official said. Efforts to improve the Ukrainian Air Force reflect our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense, the official said.

Yet this decision sends a strong signal of how the United States and our allies and partners are fully united in ensuring that Ukraine remains sovereign, independent, and secure with the ability to defend against and deter future attacks.

The announcement comes ahead of Zelenskyy arriving in Hiroshima to address the G-7 summit this weekend, where his speech will focus heavily on reconstruction aid, as well as the need for air defense systems. and F-16.

News of the joint training effort drew immediate cheers from Congress, where pressure on Biden to send in F-16s has been building for months.

It’s a big step. Let’s help Ukraine defend their skies and see an end to the Russian invasion as soon as possible. #SlavaUkraini, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) said in a tweet.

Ahead of the news, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), a supporter of the United States sending fourth-generation fighters to Ukraine, said the plane would be crucial for the Ukrainians to fight off the bombings of old Russian artillery with modern tactics.

Train to do it differently, where you coordinate aircraft with ground forces, with intelligence, with modern communications and it all works in sync with each other, Crow told CNN on Friday. But you can’t do that unless you have all the pieces: battle tanks, long-range artillery fire, planes.

Paul McLeary and Joe Gould contributed to this report.

