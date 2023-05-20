Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins Officially Resigns Amid Ethics Investigations





WASHINGTON (AP) Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins formally resigned on Friday after extensive investigations by two federal watchdog agencies found she sought to use her position to influence a local election and lied to investigators.

In a letter to President Joe Biden obtained by The Associated Press, Rollins thanked the White House for supporting her during her controversial nomination process and said she wished the administration well in the months and years to come.

His resignation comes two days after the release of scathing reports from the Justice Department’s inspector general and another watchdog described a litany of alleged misconduct by the country’s top federal law enforcement official. Massachusetts.

The AP announced for the first time on Tuesday that Rollins would step down from the prestigious federal post that has sometimes served as a stepping stone to higher office. His lawyer, Michael Bromwich, a former Justice Department inspector general, said he understood his presence had become a distraction.

The AP revealed in November that the Justice Department’s inspector general opened an ethics investigation into Rollins after she was photographed last July at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden. . The investigation soon expanded into other issues, including his use of his personal mobile phone for Justice Department business.

It’s a stunning fall for Rollins, who was hailed by powerful Democrats and considered a rising progressive star when she was nominated for the job in 2021. She was a US attorney for just 16 months and made the under federal investigation for nearly a year.

Less than two hours before he resigned, a judge ordered a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard to remain behind bars pending trial in one of the most high-profile cases the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office has brought. For years. Jack Teixeira is accused of leaking highly classified military documents.

Among those who attended the Teixeiras court hearing on Friday was Rollins’ former deputy, Josh Levy, who will now lead the office as acting U.S. attorney.

Rollins was the first woman of color to be elected district attorney in Massachusetts and the first black woman to serve as a United States Attorney. She was elected district attorney for Suffolk County, which includes Boston, in 2018 on a promise to deny prosecution for certain low-level crimes, angering police and business groups.

She was vigorously backed by U.S. senators from Massachusetts and twice needed Vice President Kamala Harris to break a Senate tie to be confirmed as a U.S. lawyer amid stiff opposition from Republicans, who called his progressive district attorney politics radical and dangerous.

The allegations against Rollins are particularly stark because Attorney General Merrick Garland has said one of his top priorities is to ensure the political independence of prosecutors. After Rollins’ participation in the fundraiser became public knowledge, Garland banned political appointees from attending fundraisers and other campaign events.

The most startling allegation from the Inspectors General’s report and another from the Office of Special Counsel was that Rollins leaked information to the media last year in hopes of sabotaging the campaign of his successor as the county prosecutor of SuffolkKevin Hayden.

Investigators say Rollins tried to meddle in the district attorney race by providing information to the media that suggested Hayden may be under federal investigation. After Hayden defeated the candidate Rollins was supporting in the primary Ricardo Arroyo, she leaked a memo to the Boston Herald detailing her office’s denial of any possible investigation of Hayden, investigators found.

She initially denied being the federal source in the Herald story when questioned under oath about it by investigators, but later admitted to being the source of the leak, according to the inspectors general’s report. The inspector general’s office referred the allegation to the Justice Department for possible prosecution for misrepresentation, but officials declined prosecution, according to the report.

The special counsel also found multiple violations of the Hatch Act, a law that limits political activity by government employees. Special Counsel Henry Kerner described them in a letter to Biden as among the most flagrant transgressions his agency has ever investigated.

Investigators said that after Rollins received the invitation to the Democratic National Committee fundraiser, she received official notice that she could ethically briefly meet and greet Jill Biden outside the building. house where the fundraiser took place before leaving. Instead, the report says Rollins walked inside, joined a reception line, and posed for photos with hosts and other guests, including a U.S. senator.

Rollins told investigators she didn’t know she wasn’t supposed to come into the house. She believed that as long as she left before the official fundraising event began, she would not violate the Hatch Act, her attorney told the Office of Special Counsel.

The inspector general also found that Rollins accepted payment for travel expenses for two different trips without proper approval and flouted federal record-keeping rules by regularly using his personal cell phone to communicate with staff about business. of the Ministry of Justice.

The inspectors general’s report also accused Rollins of violating ethics rules by soliciting 30 free tickets to a Boston Celtics game in April 2022 for young basketball players. She also accepted a pair of free tickets to the game for herself, writing to the Celtics staffer who sent them: Amazing! Yes. Received. THANKS!!!

Richer reported from Worcester, Mass.

