US, Taiwan reach agreement on first part of ’21st century’ trade pact

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) – The United States and Taiwan have reached an agreement on the first part of their “21st Century” trade initiative, covering customs and border procedures, regulatory practices and small businesses, it said on Thursday. the office of the United States Trade Representative.

Following the signing of the initial U.S.-Taiwan 21st Century Trade Initiative agreement, negotiations will begin on other more complex trade areas, including agriculture, digital trade, labor standards and environment, public enterprises and non-market policies and practices. , said the USTR.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement that the deal strengthens U.S.-Taiwanese relations and demonstrates they can work together to advance their peoples’ trade priorities.

“We look forward to continuing these negotiations and finalizing a strong, high-level trade agreement that addresses the economic challenges of the 21st century,” Tai said.

In a statement, Taiwan’s Trade Negotiations Office called the deal “historic” and said Taiwan intended to finalize negotiations on all remaining issues by the end of the year.

The pact is not expected to change the tariffs of goods, but supporters say it will strengthen economic ties between the United States and Taiwan, open up the island claimed by China to more American exports and increase Taiwan’s capacity. resist China’s economic coercion. Taiwan, governed democratically, firmly rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

China has reacted furiously to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s recent engagements with senior US politicians, including an April meeting with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy. The announcement of the trade pact comes just ahead of scheduled meetings between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wenta and USTR Tai and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Bilateral talks began last August, after the Biden administration excluded Taiwan from its biggest pan-Asian trade initiative, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

The USTR said the Customs and Trade Facilitation text will cut red tape for US companies to export products to Taiwan, allowing electronic filing of customs forms and online payment of duties and fees, thereby reducing waiting times for ships.

The Good Regulatory Practices and Services Regulation texts aim to streamline business licensing for companies seeking to operate across borders and promote opportunities for fair competition, the USTR said.

The trade agency added that the anti-corruption texts are based on those of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and deal with money laundering, denial of entry for foreign public officials. The text on small and medium-sized enterprises aims to facilitate cross-border investment and financing in the sector, the USTR said.

