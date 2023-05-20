From sunglasses to milking machines, US suspends exports to Russia





WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) – The Biden administration halted the export of a wide range of consumer goods to Russia on Friday and added 71 companies to a trade blacklist, as wealthy Group of Seven countries announced new sanctions against Moscow for its war in Russia. Ukraine.

The new restrictions targeted items that could be used to aid the Russian military, including items used in everyday life like clothes dryers, snow plows and milking machines, which the US says could be reused to support Moscow’s war machine.

“You can’t even ship contact lenses or sunglasses now,” Washington attorney Kevin Wolf, a former U.S. Commerce Department official, said as he reviewed the new rules. Wolf said “it would be simpler to describe items that are not controlled for export to Russia.”

Companies on the blacklist include 69 Russian entities, one from Armenia and one from Kyrgyzstan. They were added to the Commerce Department’s “Entity List” primarily to support Russia’s military and defense sectors, making it even more difficult to ship goods to them.

Companies targeted include aircraft repair and parts production plants, gunpowder, tractor and automobile factories, shipyards and engineering centers in Russia.

These actions are part of the latest round of unprecedented sanctions and export controls by the United States and a coalition of 37 other countries in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, aimed at degrading the industrial base. of Moscow and its ability to support the war.

“We will continue to impose costs on the Kremlin to continue this war both by further restricting their access to additional items, as well as through aggressive enforcement,” Under Secretary of Commerce Alan Estevez said in a statement. summarizing the additional penalties.

The new rules build on controls already in place across Russia’s industrial, commercial, chemical and biological sectors, adding a variety of electronics, instruments and carbon fibers, as well as chemicals, including fentanyl and its precursors.

They are also expanding the list of foreign-produced items that require licensing for Russia, Belarus and Iran to further limit Tehran’s ability to supply drones to Russia.

Doug Jacobson, a Washington business attorney, noted that some newly restricted items could be controversial. “Due to the broad scope of the new controls, licenses are now required to export items such as hearing aids, false teeth and artificial joints,” he said.

The new measures came as the United States and other major “Group of Seven” economies agreed to toughen sanctions on Russia when they met in Japan.

Matthew Axelrod, deputy secretary for enforcement at the Commerce Department, said the United States is making it a priority to enforce controls on items that contribute to Russian weapons systems such as missiles and drones.

When a company is discovered to have engaged in a jailbreak, Axelrod said in the statement, “we will use all our authorities…to shut it down.”

Last week, a Greek man was arrested in Paris and charged by New York prosecutors with smuggling US-sourced military technology to Russia while working as a defense contractor for NATO.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us-commerce-expands-blacklist-wider-russia-sanctions-2023-05-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos