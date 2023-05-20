Biden administration may pursue Korean airline merger





No decision has been made on whether to file a complaint and nothing is imminent. The DOJ was ultimately unable to take any action, the people said.

But the DOJ has been investigating the November 2020 deal for about two years and fears it will involve competition on overlapping routes to the United States, said the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss of a confidential matter. Both airlines serve San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York and Honolulu.

And the administration fears the merger will put too much control over the movement of key commodities like microchips into the hands of a single company, which could hurt supply chain resilience, one said. people.

During the last meeting with the DOJ on May 12, Korean Air learned that the authority had not yet taken a position or a confirmed timetable, a Korean Air spokesperson said in a statement. Korean Air and the DOJ will continue the dialogue until the final decision is made by the DOJ.

The spokesperson said the company is making every effort to obtain all necessary approvals by reiterating its proactive commitment to the Korean government’s plan to restructure the Korean aviation market and protect the workforce from the industry. Korean Air will also stress that the majority of customers on the affected routes are Korean nationals and that the airline is in full compliance with a strong and comprehensive set of corrective measures ordered by the Korea Fair Trade Commission.

A DOJ spokesperson had no comment. Asiana did not immediately respond to a request for comment after local hours.

The investigation and the possibility of a trial also raise sensitive diplomatic issues, one of the people said. The DOJ’s antitrust division is only concerned with the competitive impact of the deal, but is in contact with the State Department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, the person said.

A State Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Additionally, the DOJ’s involvement in a state-sanctioned business transaction could prove complicated in court.

The airlines argue their merger could be protected by state doctrine law, said a fourth person with knowledge of the review, who granted anonymity to discuss a confidential matter. The legal principle, stemming from previous U.S. Supreme Court case law, prohibits U.S. courts from ruling on the validity of official acts of foreign governments performed within their borders.

The South Korean government orchestrated the deal at the height of the pandemic in November 2020, and the country’s two flag carriers have secured more than a dozen regulatory approvals worldwide. Approval from antitrust regulators in the US, EU and Japan is the final hurdle.

EU regulators opened a full investigation into the deal in February and have until August 3 to make a final decision. This week, the European Commission issued preliminary objections to the deal, although it may ultimately decide against acting as well. The EU is concerned about competition on passenger routes to Barcelona, ​​Rome, Paris and Frankfurt as well as freight services across the bloc.

There is no need for the DOJ to make a decision immediately, with EU action this week giving the DOJ some breathing room.

Antitrust agencies coordinate reviews of global mergers, and if ongoing investigations in other countries prevent a deal from being struck, U.S. authorities are generally less pressed for time to act.

The $1.4 billion deal would give Korean Air a roughly 64% stake in Asiana, with significant funding from the Korea Development Bank. The Korean government backed the deal to support struggling Asiana, whose difficult financial situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

In approving the deal, however, Korea’s antitrust regulator rejected the argument that a merger was justified to save a declining company, retorting that Asiana was not insolvent and its financial situation was improving.

Regulators in countries like South Korea, China and the UK have already approved the deal. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority approved it in March after Korean Air offered to divest some of its slots in London and partner with Virgin Atlantic.

Global antitrust regulators have been in close contact. According to the February 2022 decision by the Korea Fair Trade Commissions to approve the agreement, there have been approximately 30 rounds of conference calls with [eight] countries including USA, EU, China, Japan, UK, Australia, Vietnam and Singapore.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission said the combined company would control 100% of passenger traffic between Seoul and New York, Los Angeles and Seattle, and have about 80% of routes between Seoul and San Francisco and Honolulu. United Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines operate nonstop routes between Seoul and San Francisco and Seoul and Honolulu, respectively.

As part of their agreement with the Korean regulator, the airlines have agreed not to increase prices, reduce seat capacity or make major quality reductions for 10 years after the agreement is concluded . They also agreed to divest airport slots in Korea at the request of new market entrants.

However, since the deal was announced, new flights have popped up on overlapping US routes. Air PREMIA, a new Korean airline, began flying from Seoul to Los Angeles and Newark, reducing the combined company’s market share on flights to Los Angeles and the New York metropolitan area. Both Korean airlines see it as evidence of a competitive market, according to the third person.

Air PREMIA also recently started flying from Seoul to Frankfurt.

After years of airline consolidation in the United States, the DOJ and Department of Transportation reversed course under the July 2021 Executive Order on Competition Policy from the White House. In 2021, the DOJ filed a lawsuit to sever a partnership between JetBlue Airways and American Airlines, and is awaiting a court decision following a lawsuit last year. And in March, the DOJ and DOT moved to block JetBlues’ acquisition of low-cost rival Spirit, with the DOJ due to go to trial in October.

While most merger challenges have historically settled, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who heads the DOJ’s antitrust division, has repeatedly stated his preference for litigation. The record so far is mixed, with the DOJ losing three of the five merger challenges under his leadership.

Much air travel between the United States and the rest of the world is governed by bilateral Open Skies treaties, which allow carriers from the United States and other countries to operate within their respective airspace. Such an agreement exists between the United States and South Korea.

While the exact impact on any DOJ antitrust case is unclear, experts say it would be a stretch to claim that the Open Skies agreement between the United States and Korea prohibits the DOJ merger challenge.

In fact, the most recent versions of the treaties generally do not limit the number of carriers from each country, unlike the United States’ previous practice of prioritizing its own aviation industry, said Severin Borenstein, professor of economics at the University of California at Berkeley. who has spent years consulting on airline competition issues.

