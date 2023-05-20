Biden told G7 allies that the United States would support the joint F16 training effort for the Ukrainians





President Joe Biden informed G7 leaders on Friday that the United States would support a joint effort with allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16s, a senior official said. administration at CNN.

The training is not expected to take place in the United States, the official said, and will likely take place entirely in Europe. But US personnel will participate in the training alongside allies and partners in Europe, the official said. It is expected to take several months to complete and the official said he hopes it will start in the coming weeks.

The decision marks a sharp turnaround for Biden, who said earlier this year he doesn’t believe Ukraine needs the F-16s. The decision to support the training initiative was made very quickly, officials said, and was made by Biden following meetings with G7 leaders in Hiroshima, Japan, where the subject of F-16s toward Ukraine was a key discussion point. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pushed particularly hard in recent days for countries that have jets in their stockpile to send them to Ukraine so the country can better defend itself against daily air attacks from Russia.

As the training takes place over the next few months, our coalition of nations participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide and who will provide them, the official said.

The official added that to date, the United States and our allies and partners have been focused on providing Ukraine with the vast majority of systems, weapons and training it needs to conduct operations. offensives this spring and summer. Discussions on improving the Ukrainian Air Force reflect our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is heading to the G7 meeting, tweeted to say he welcomes the historic decision by the US and @POTUS to back an international coalition of fighter jets.

This will greatly improve our army in the sky. I intend to discuss the practical implementation of this decision at the #G7 summit in Hiroshima, Zelensky added.

In March, the United States hosted two Ukrainian pilots at a military base in Tucson, Arizona, to assess their skills using flight simulators and to assess how much time they would need to learn to fly various military aircraft. Americans, including F-16s. Congress has earmarked funds in the 2023 budget for such training.

CNN reported Thursday that the Biden administration had signaled to European allies in recent weeks that the United States would allow them to export F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, sources familiar with the talks said, as the White House is under increasing pressure from members of Congress and allies to help Ukraine procure the planes amid escalating Russian air attacks.

A handful of European countries have a supply of US-made F-16s, including the Netherlands, which has signaled a willingness to export some of them to Ukraine. But the United States would have to approve this transfer to a third party because of the jet-sensitive American technology.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier this week that the UK and the Netherlands were seeking to form an international coalition not only to supply the jets to Ukraine, but also to train Ukrainian pilots on 4th generation fighters, which are more advanced than the Ukrainian fighter fleet.

