US stocks slide on debt ceiling and regional banks worry





Shares on Wall Street fell as U.S. policymakers suspended talks on the debt ceiling deal and nerves over the health of the U.S. regional banking sector returned.

Investors bought short-term U.S. Treasuries on Friday and scaled back expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in June after Chairman Jay Powell warned of tighter credit conditions than the outcome of the turmoil in US banks could mean the Fed won’t have to raise interest rates as high to hit their 2% inflation target.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers walked out of negotiations to avoid a US default. The break stokes the risk of an unprecedented national default on the table.

Gains on Wall Street from the start of the session had evaporated by late morning. The benchmark S&P 500 index closed down 0.1% on Friday, but gained 1.7% during the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2% but posted its fourth straight week of gains with a 3% lead.

Following Powell’s comments, prices in the futures market showed investors betting on only a 21% chance of the Fed raising interest rates again at its June meeting. Earlier Friday, those expectations were around 40%.

The yield on interest-rate-sensitive two-year Treasury bills rose slightly to 4.27%, but oscillated between gains and losses. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose 0.03 percentage points to 3.68%. Bond yields rise when prices fall.

Shares of U.S. regional banks stumbled after CNN reported that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bank chief executives this week that more mergers in the sector may be needed. The KBW index of regional banks fell 2.2% on Friday.

The biggest news was the disappointment of Republican negotiators coming out of the meeting, said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital. I think there had been a good deal of optimism…so it was a setback.

The greenback fell 0.4% against a basket of peers, while the price of gold, a safe-haven asset, rose 0.9% to $1,975.96 an ounce.

Germany’s Dax rose 0.7% to close at a record high of 16,275, although it gave up further advances as the markets turned. The regional Stoxx 600 in Europe rose 0.7% while the CAC 40 in France added 0.6%, extending gains from the previous session.

In Europe, and consequently in Germany, earnings did much better than implied by macroeconomic indicators, said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Germany’s producer price index for April showed the annual rate of inflation fell to 4.1% from 6.7% in March. The reading was 0.1 percentage point higher than forecasts by economists polled by Reuters.

The Frankfurt index has gained 17% since the start of the year, in part due to strong profits in the industrial sector.

There were supply constraints, so [Germany] couldn’t produce cars to meet demand…semiconductor shortages are really gone now, so they were able to ramp up production, said Chris Hiorns, fund manager at EdenTree.

Asian stocks fell as pessimism towards the technology sector prevented the US recovery from spreading to the region.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.4%, while China’s benchmark CSI 300 stock fell 0.3% after tech giant Alibaba’s weak third-quarter results rattled the investor sentiment.

China’s local currency fell 0.4% to 7.01 against the US dollar, its lowest level since December after April data from China showed weak consumer spending and industrial production, as well as weak record youth unemployment. The figures pointed to a faltering economic recovery after its zero-Covid curbs unraveled last year.

