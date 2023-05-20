US official seeks to deter Russia in Black Sea region > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News





The Black Sea is a crucial crossroads for the world and a critical challenge, said Mara Karlin, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities.

Karlin, who spoke at the Black Sea and Balkan Security Forum in Bucharest, Romania, knows well how crucial the region is and explained how it fits into the national defense strategy of states. -United.

“First and foremost, the Black Sea region is an area of ​​critical geostrategic importance,” Karlin said in his videotaped presentation. “It connects Europe to the Middle East and beyond, and is a key node for transit infrastructure and energy resources.”

The Black Sea was a key part of the Silk Road before the birth of Christ. It linked the Roman Empire to Asia. The sea was a bridge for the Byzantine Empire, the Ottoman Empire, and it was a route of trade, migration and war. “It is also an essential front line for transatlantic security,” she said. “Today it is the site of the greatest conflict in Europe since World War II.”

Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine is having a significant impact on the Black Sea region, and the United States is working with allies and partners to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

Karlin said the world’s response to the invasion “is nothing short of extraordinary”. Allies and partners have united and imposed costs on Russia for its terrible war.

She noted that Putin did not expect a strong response from the United States and NATO in frontline states. Rather than breaking up NATO, the alliance grew stronger and bigger with Finland and Sweden joining the alliance. He also ruled out Germany – believing the country would accept a fait accompli, Karlin said.

Shortly after the Russian invasion, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III established the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group. It has spread to about 50 countries and won international support for Ukraine, resulting in more than $55 billion in lethal aid, Karlin said. “This ‘community of action’ has facilitated an unprecedented level of cooperation to meet Ukraine’s immediate and longer-term needs,” she said.

Karlin said the NATO alliance also ensures that Russia has no idea about attacking any alliance state. The allies have doubled the number of NATO battlegroups on the eastern front with Russia to eight. There are over 100,000 American troops in Europe.

This unity is key to deterring Russia, Karlin said. “We continue to encourage closer cooperation among Black Sea allies and partners to deter and defend against continued Russian aggression in Ukraine and the wider Black Sea region,” he said. she declared. “This cooperation includes additional efforts to increase information sharing to enhance common awareness in the maritime domain and beyond.”

It is at the heart of the national defense strategy of the United States. Building deterrence and then maintaining it will allow the United States to deal with China – the pace challenge for the country – and Russia, which the strategy calls “an acute threat”.

Allies and partners are the center of gravity of this strategy. “As part of our implementation [of the National Defense Strategy]we are working to closely align US and allied defense strategies,” Karlin said. “We align our activities across all theatres, domains and across the spectrum of conflict to enable each stakeholder to bring their comparative advantage.

This means that in the Black Sea region, “the United States will continue to work with NATO allies to advance military modernization to address the Russian military threat, including through a posture and enhanced exercises to enhance the security and prosperity of the region,” she said.

Security in the Black Sea region will require a common approach to threats. Nations and their allies must strengthen their defensive anti-access/area denial capabilities; indications and warnings; preparation through joint training and exercises; and resilience, including against gray area and cyber actions, Karlin said.

