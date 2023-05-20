British Space Agency announces Space for Everyone for UK-wide tour this summer





The UK Space Agency’s Space Tours for All showcases the role space plays in improving life on Earth and highlights the many and varied career paths open to young people looking to enter this fast-growing industry. Can work for space.

The tour will showcase a 72-foot replica rocket for youngsters to learn more about how the UK is going into space, and includes hands-on experiences to engage and ignite their imaginations. Experienced hosts and industry experts will share more about the role of satellites and the range of careers available in the UK space sector.

British astronaut Tim Peake said:

A Space for All Tour will showcase the incredible power of inspiring spaces. It took thousands of people to make my mission to the International Space Station possible, and right here in the UK, there is a great variety of jobs available in space.

We hope that this activity will spark interest in future generations who will raise our space field to a new level.

A space tour for everyone visits:

Southampton – West Bargate: 1-5 June

Swansea – Dylan Thomas Square: 22-26 June

Leicester – National Space Center: June 29 – July 3

Bradford – Centenary Square: July 6-10

Belfast – Cathedral Gardens: July 20-24

Aberdeen – Queens Links: 3-7 August

Newcastle – Times Square: August 10-14

Hull – Queen Victoria Square: 17-21 August

Great Yarmouth – Sea Life Gardens: August 24-28

Hastings – Hastings Pier: August 31 – September 4

UK Space Agency Vice President Ian Annett said:

Our Space Tours for All is an exciting opportunity for the next generation to see firsthand what it’s really like to work in space and learn about a career in this growing and exciting industry.

The space sector requires a range of skills not traditionally related and advocates for inclusivity and the need for innovation. You don’t have to be a rocket, because there are many skills and talents needed to bring space closer to our daily lives and improve our understanding of this vital part of the environment for the benefit of Earth and its people.

In addition to inspiring the next generation, the tour highlights opportunities within the space industry for people of all backgrounds. Advocates for inclusivity and the need for innovation. The roadshow is free, open to all ages, and hopes to spark a passion for science, technology, engineering and math in everyone who attends.

A space for everyone: For more information about the Rocket Roadshow visit the website or follow the UK Space Agency on social media.

