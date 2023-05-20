What happens if the United States defaults? How the debt ceiling could impact your money.





Time is running out to reach a deal to avoid a historic national debt default, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning that the United States could run out of money to pay the bills by June 1. Negotiations broke down between the White House and Republican lawmakers on Friday as the parties reportedly reached an impasse.

Violating the debt ceiling may seem esoteric, but financial experts warn it could hurt Americans financially in several ways. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the debt limit?

The debt ceiling, set by Congress, represents the maximum amount the federal government can borrow to pay its debts. Raising the debt ceiling does not authorize new spending, but allows the government to finance its previously approved obligations, ranging from social security payments to military salaries.

Not raising the debt ceiling is “like going to a restaurant, looking at the menu, seeing how much everything costs and the moment you get the check, saying, ‘Never mind, I can’t pay that much,'” said Jacob Channel, senior economist at LendingTree.

Has the United States Already Exceeded the Debt Ceiling?

No, although it has come close several times before, including in 2011, when lawmakers agreed to raise the debt ceiling just days before the country ran out of borrowing capacity. This led ratings agency Standard & Poor’s to downgrade US debt for the first time. The stock market fell, with the Dow Jones losing 17% in the weeks surrounding the crisis.

“It’s hard to overstate how serious that would be,” Channel said.

How would going over the debt limit affect my 401(k)?

A default would rattle global financial markets, prompting many investors to sell their stocks and bonds. Prices would fall, although it is unclear how severe the blow would be given that the United States has never been in such a situation.

“There is a good chance that there will be a significant disruption in US financial markets” if a breach occurs, noted Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust. “You would find that the whole country would be in arms, frankly, by the disruption it would cause in the financial markets.”

Will I still receive my Social Security payment?

Social Security recipients may not receive their checks on time, experts say. With 66 million recipients, such a delay is likely to create financial hardship for many, especially seniors and other Americans who rely on Social Security as their primary source of income.

If the United States defaults, “it is unlikely that the federal government will be able to issue payments to millions of Americans, including our military families and our elderly people who depend on Social Security,” Yellen said in April.

Would federal employees be paid?

As Yellen noted, federal workers and members of the armed forces might not get paid. The United States would have to decide which payments to prioritize with the money it still has, and it could choose to continue paying interest on its bonds to avoid debt deterioration rather than paying federal salaries.

“They might decide, ‘Hey, we’re not going to pay any government employees this week,'” noted Patrick Gourley, associate professor of economics at the University of New Haven, in an interview with Government Executive, a publication that covers the federal government.

What Happens to Medicare and Medicaid?

Both could be disrupted, which could impact care for older Americans on Medicare and low-income households who rely on Medicaid. A total of 158 million people are enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid, nearly half of the US population.

“Get your health care now. Don’t wait until June 1,” Sara Rosenbaum, a professor of health law and policy at George Washington University, told Axios. “My message to the world is, don’t wait for this orthopedic surgery.”

Would this impact my credit cards?

A breach would likely increase the broader cost of borrowing by driving up interest rates, including on credit cards.

It would hurt. Credit card annual percentage rates have already hit record highs, hitting nearly 21%, the highest level since the Federal Reserve began tracking APRs in 1994. And consumers already owe nearly $1,000 billion on their payment cards, up 17% from last year and a record high.

What would be the impact of exceeding the debt ceiling on mortgage rates?

It could become even more expensive to buy a home because a default would force the Treasury Department to pay higher interest on its bonds to convince investors to stay – and mortgage rates and other borrowing costs tend to follow trends. Treasury rate.

Mortgage rates could climb to 8.4% by September, from 6.9% currently, if the debt ceiling is breached, according to Zillow. That would make a mortgage payment on a typical home 22% more expensive and likely “freeze” the market, the real estate firm said.

Will the United States fall into a recession?

Even a short breach of the debt ceiling of a week or less would likely tip the economy into a recession, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said in a recent report. A short breach would be “sufficient to undermine the already fragile US economy,” Zandi wrote.

But if the rift lasts longer than that, the US could slide into a ‘deep recession’, with employers shedding 7.8 million jobs and the unemployment rate rising to 8%, around double its level. current, predicted Zandi.

How long can a breach of the debt ceiling last?

Given the disruption — which would impact anyone with a 401(k) or relying on government programs — it’s likely the uproar would force the White House and Congress back to the table. negotiations to quickly find a solution, according to experts.

“If we have a default, the dislocation would be so great that the default wouldn’t last long because the pressure would be so intense to fix the situation,” said Roth of Wilmington Trust. “It would only last a few days.”

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/debt-ceiling-deadline-default-impact-on-your-money-social-security-mortgage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos