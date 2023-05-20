Manchester United bidder Jim Ratcliffe tops UK’s richest list | rich list





As the number of British billionaires declined last year for the first time in 14 years, Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe rose to become the second-richest person in the UK with a fortune of nearly 30 billion.

Ratcliffe, who is struggling to dominate the Manchester United football club, has risen by 23.6 billion from last year and his net worth is estimated at 29.6 billion, making him the highest ranked player on the annual Sunday Times rich list. .

The list tops Gopi Hinduja and his family for the 5th time, with an estimated fortune of 35 billion, an increase of 6.5 billion, the largest in the 35-year history of the Sunday Times ranking.

Earlier this week, billionaire patriarch and chairman of the worldwide Hinduja Group, SP Hinduja, died in London at the age of 87.

Despite soaring values ​​for some of Britain’s wealthiest people and families, the list also shows that Britain’s billionaires aren’t immune to tougher economic times.

The 2023 list has 171 billionaires, the first decline since the 2007-08 financial crisis.

Overall, the wealth shared by British billionaires increased by 684 billion to 31 billion from last year’s rich list. However, with inflation running at double digits, a 4.5% increase represents a real decline.

One of the biggest losers was Richard Branson, who fell 33 spots to 77th after his fortune fell 42% to $2.4 billion. An initial launch in Cornwall was unsuccessful, primarily due to the plummeting share price of Virgin Orbit, a satellite venture. A business facing bankruptcy.

Two years ago, we raised concerns about the unstable boom of the wealthy that continued unchecked during the period of political instability surrounding Brexit and the pandemic, said lister Robert Watts. This isn’t a crash, but there are household names that have lost huge amounts of money in the past year. The bursting of the tech bubble, the end of the lowest interest rates and the unrest sweeping the banking industry have all taken their toll.

Among the celebrities named on the extended list of Britain’s 350 richest people are singers Ed Sheeran, David and Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

He needed a fortune of at least 350m to make his name on the rich list this year.

Top 10 UK rich list

1) Gopi Hinduja and family business and finance 35 billion

2) Sir Jim Ratcliffe Ineos, Chemistry 29.6 Billion

3) Sir Leonard Blavatnik Warner Music, Dazn streamer 28.6 billion

4) David and Simon Reuben and Family Wealth and Internet 24.3 Billion

5) Sir James Dyson and family Dyson Group 23 billion

6) Lakshmi Mittal and Arcelor Mittal family 16 billion won

7) Guy, George, Alannah, Galen Weston and family Primark 14.5 billion

8) Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho Brewing 13 Billion

9) Kirsten and Jr inheritance and investment 12 billion won

10) Michael Platt BlueCrest Capital hedge fund 11.5 billion

Source: Sunday Times Rich List

