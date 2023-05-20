Border crossings have decreased, but many migrants have been released into the United States to reduce overcrowding





The number of migrants crossing the southern border illegally has continued to decline over the week since the Biden administration lifted pandemic-related restrictions, easing the strain on weary U.S. officers and overcrowded detention centers, said the Department of Homeland Security on Friday.

But unpublished data obtained by The Washington Post on Friday shows far more migrants have been released in the United States in the past week than deported or returned to their home countries.

Biden administration officials have been publicizing their deportation operations since May 11, part of a messaging campaign to discourage migrants from hiring smugglers and attempting to enter the United States illegally. DHS said it sent more than 11,000 migrants, including families with children, to more than 30 countries in the past week, while issuing daily press releases describing the escalation in deportations.

More quietly, however, border officials have tried to ease the crowding inside overcrowded detention cells and processing tents along the border by releasing thousands of migrants while their immigration applications are pending. litigation in US courts, a practice that for years has been a major driver of illegal entries. .

Overcrowding became particularly acute last week as record numbers of migrants arrived ahead of the end of the Title 42 border policy, which allowed illegal border crossings to be quickly deported to Mexico but did not impose no legal penalties for repeat offenders.

Title 42 is complete. Here’s how it works at the border now

Since the policy ended last week, about 21,000 migrants have been released by the US Border Patrol with a notice to appear in US immigration court at some point in the future, according to unpublished data.

The average time migrants spend in Border Patrol custody is three to four days at busy crossings such as El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley in southern Texas, so some of those who were released over the past week arrived while the Title 42 policy was still in place.

As asylum restrictions expire Thursday in the United States, authorities along the border with Mexico are preparing for a possible influx of migrants. (Video: Rich Matthews/The Washington Post)

Marsha Espinosa, spokesperson for DHS, said the released migrants included families and cross-border commuters who arrived before the new asylum restrictions took effect on May 12.

Homeland Security officials had predicted a significant increase in illegal crossings when the Title 42 policy was lifted, and President Biden told reporters it was likely to be a chaotic time for some time. Once Border Patrol facilities are closer to normal holding capacity, authorities say, the government will have more resources to process recent border crossings for eviction.

What happened was the opposite: record numbers of migrants rushed to enter the United States before, not after, the pandemic rules expired. Many told reporters they were prompted by US threats to step up deportations when pandemic rules were no longer in place.

U.S. agents have made an average of 4,000 border arrests a day over the past week, down about 60% from the days before the Title 42 policy expired on May 11, according to the latest DHS figures. The number of migrants held in Border Patrol posts and processing tents fell from around 30,000 a week ago to less than 10,000 on Friday, according to the latest figures obtained by The Post.

We are encouraged by this progress, but it is too early to draw firm conclusions or predict trends, DHS officials said in a statement. The underlying conditions driving historic migration in the Western Hemisphere remain, and smugglers will continue to spread misinformation to entice migrants into making the dangerous journey.

Around 28,000 migrants arrived last week. Biden administration officials did not respond to questions about how many of them are among the 21,000 released in the United States with a pending humanitarian protection application.

A fragile calm at the border

Theresa Cardinal Brown, senior immigration policy adviser at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a DC think tank, said it was too early to know if the administrations’ enforcement plans were working. A few days, or even a few weeks, is not enough time to judge the overall effectiveness of a policy change, she said. Were more likely to see a break right now. It’s everyone, the migrants, the smugglers, the community, trying to understand the new rules.

She said migrant smuggling networks are likely to temporarily halt as they watch how the Biden administration handles the border. If federal authorities detain and deport most migrants, it could deter others from crossing. But if migrants are released in the United States to await a hearing, she said, it could inspire others to follow.

They’re trying to figure out what’s happening to people who are coming in now, she said. They pay attention to who comes in, who gets kicked out, what they encountered.

If the reality on the ground doesn’t match the rhetoric very quickly, everyone will figure it out.

The Biden administration’s new enforcement system is also fragile because it is subject to court rulings that could temporarily ban its policies. Last week, a Florida judge blocked authorities from quickly releasing migrants without a court date, an emergency tactic the Border Patrol was using to relieve congestion at its facilities.

On Wednesday, an 8-year-old girl who had been detained at a South Texas Border Patrol station died from a medical emergency. The child, Anadith Tanay Reyes Ivarez, was traveling with her parents and two siblings, according to a Honduran official.

When you’re overcrowded, those risks increase, Brown said.

The Biden administration has faced intense Republican criticism over its immigration policies, and in particular the mass releases of migrants to the United States with outstanding humanitarian demands. Lawmakers, however, are deadlocked on proposals to overhaul US immigration laws and address the backlog of immigration courts.

The chances of migrants being deported vary widely depending on nationality, demographics and other factors. Unaccompanied minors crossing the border are automatically referred to health and social services and usually handed over to a parent or guardian. Those who arrive as part of a family group are much less likely to be detained or sent home. Asylum seekers who pass a preliminary screening known as the Credible Fear Interview are released with a pending hearing date.

DHS officials said they hope the drop in crossings over the past week is a response to new Biden policies that increase opportunities for migrants to live and work temporarily in the United States legally, while still threatening harsher consequences for those who enter illegally.

Over the past week, Biden officials said an average of 1,070 migrants per day received appointments at U.S. border checkpoints or ports of entry, which under a new rule, is the first step in seeking asylum in the United States. Appointments are available through a mobile app, CBP One, which many migrants and immigrant advocates describe as glitchy and difficult to use.

DHS officials, however, say thousands of migrants are successfully using CBP One instead of paying smugglers. The top three nationalities of people who received nominations in the United States through the app were Haitian, Mexican and Venezuelan, noted DHS officials, who have faced criticism from immigrant advocacy groups. alleging that the CBP One app discriminates against Haitians.

An additional 7,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela have been allowed to legally enter the United States over the past week through a special humanitarian parole program set up for them because the conditions in their home countries are limiting deportations, officials said.

Migrants attempting to enter the United States without an appointment are subject to new, tougher asylum restrictions enacted by the Biden administration to discourage illegal crossings. The restrictions penalize asylum seekers if they do not seek protection in another country on the way to the border, though advocates are suing to block the measure, arguing it violates federal law.

DHS did not say how many migrants were rejected under the new rule. But Human Rights First and other nonprofits said in a report that immigrant advocates have seen migrants sent back to unsanitary tent camps in Mexico because they did not have prior appointments. Some were even blocked by Mexican authorities from reaching the US border, advocates said.

DHS officials said they have returned more than 1,100 migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba to Mexico in the past week, pointing to an agreement with Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador that allows for the first time for US authorities to deport non-Mexicans. back across the border.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/immigration/2023/05/19/border-crossers-deported-released/

