UK house prices hit record high of 373,000 in May





Hackney’s house prices have seen the highest growth rate in all of London, and currently stand at 724,189 units. Photo: PA/Alamy

The average price of homes on the market in May hit an all-time high of 372,894 as new sellers responded to the improved market.

According to Rightmove, the average new seller’s price jumped 1.8% or 6,647 this month as price confidence in the market exceeded expectations earlier this year.

This positive activity was filtered out to new sellers asking price as buyer demand was up 3% from 2019 and sales agreements were down 3% from 2019 levels.

The sharp increase in new sellers asking prices this month appears to be a belated reaction and a sign of increasing seller confidence. This is because we typically see a large monthly increase early in the spring season. One reason for this increased confidence may be that dismal early-year forecasts for markets are increasingly unlikely. Tim Bannister, Director of Real Estate Sciences at Rightmoves, said it was much more likely that the market would continue to transition to a more normal level of activity this year following the exceptional activity of the pandemic.

The stability of average fixed-rate mortgages is also contributing to increasing confidence in home movers. The average rate on a 5-year fixed 15% deposit mortgage is now 4.56%, down from 5.89% in October. This compares with 4.52% last week.

Stable mortgage rates and a generally more positive economic outlook also contribute to increasing seller confidence. The market is still very price sensitive and it is important that new sellers do not damage their sellability by pricing too high initially and lowering their price later. Agents report that realistically priced new instructions are the best sellers. Bannister added.

The average discount rate from the final quote to the agreed sale price has stabilized at an average of 3.1%, in line with pre-pandemic market levels.

Across the UK, the average house price in Scotland has risen by nearly 5% in a year and the current house price in Scotland is 191,407.

In Wales, prices rose 0.7 per cent to 259,452 units, and properties were on the market for 52 days before finding a buyer.

The average home price in the Northeast was 179,693, down 0.2% in 12 months, while Yorkshire & Humber saw a 3.9% increase in price to 248,247.

Average home prices in the East Midlands rose 2% year-over-year to 288,311 units, while property values ​​in the East of England were 424,844 units.

The North West rose 2.6 per cent to 256,088 units, while the West Midlands rose 2.2 per cent to 288,862 units. In the Southwest, the price reached 393,426.

Unsurprisingly, London holds the highest property prices in the UK, with homes priced at around 696,477 in the capital. Hackney Borough saw the biggest price increase at 724,189, up more than 5% from a year ago.

The South East ranks second with an average home value of 494,471.

Properties in this large housing sector are still selling faster than in 2019, but it now takes an average of 67 days to agree to a sale, nearly double the average of 35 days this time last year. This is the biggest increase in the time it takes to find a buyer. Second-tier properties take an average of 52 days compared to 28 last year, and first-buyer properties now take 53 days, up from 35 days per year. before.

