One Million UK National Digital Heritage Centre, established by the University of Liverpool





The University of Liverpool’s Virtual Engineering Center (VEC) has been awarded $1 million in funding to establish the UK’s first national digital heritage research

The new center aims to make Liverpool a global leader in digital heritage research, preservation and enterprise, and a digital heritage ecosystem and strategy for the City of Liverpool region.

Digital heritage is the use of digital technologies to improve understanding and preservation of cultural and natural heritage.

The new center will be located at VEC Sci-Tech’s Daresbury base in the City of Liverpool area. The Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology announced the project as one of several national projects funded by the World Class Laboratories Fund, which aim to expand and upgrade the UK’s world-class research infrastructure, including digital infrastructure.

Dr. Konstantin Vikhorev, Head of Digital Industrialization at VEC, said: Promoting and advancing cultural heritage through technologies such as AI, Blockchain and Metaverse.

Dr. Simon Campion, Director of Visualization at VEC, said: This award will enable VEC to deliver impactful projects for years to come, building on the legacy of the Symposium, supporting the digital preservation of the region’s precious heritage assets and promoting our heritage. to be able to collaborate with partner:

Contributing to creating a more sustainable, inclusive and innovative British heritage ecosystem Exhibiting heritage to a wider network (e.g. students, local businesses, industry leaders and heritage stakeholders) in Liverpool and beyond Heritage Economy, Preservation and Engagement Immersive VR Create an exhibit

The award builds on the success of the first National Digital Heritage Symposium organized last year by Professor Elizabeth Maitland, co-Fellow of VEC and the School of Business, in collaboration with St Georges Hall and Liverpool City Council under the ERDF-funded LCR4. 0 overall project.

The project was developed in collaboration with Alan Smith, Director of Heritage Preservation and Development, Center for Virtual Engineering, City of Liverpool, and Professor Elizabeth Maitland, Head of International Business, University of Liverpool Business School.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is awarding 912,000 prizes as part of a $103 million investment to expand and upgrade the UK’s world-class research infrastructure, including digital infrastructure.

Above (LR): Andrew Borland VEC Commercialization Director; Elizabeth Maitland University of Liverpools Management Schools Co-Investigator; Simon Campion Visualization Lead at VEC; Konstantin Vikhorev Head of Digital Industrialization and Chief Investigator at VEC; Alan Smith Head of Heritage Conservation and Development, Liverpool City Council

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://liverpoolexpress.co.uk/1m-uk-national-centre-for-digital-heritage-established-by-the-university-of-liverpool/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos