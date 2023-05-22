Beijing hits back at US allies and anti-China G-7 summit





State-backed Chinese spokesman Global Times on Monday called the Group of Seven summit an anti-China workshop, after Beijing summoned Japan’s envoy and reprimanded Britain in a response inflamed at the statements released this weekend in Hiroshima.

A joint statement released on Saturday pointed the finger at China on issues ranging from Taiwan and maritime claims to economic coercion and human rights, highlighting tensions between Beijing and the group of wealthy countries that includes the United States. United.

The United States is working to weave an anti-China net in the Western world, the Global Times said Monday in an op-ed titled The G7 has become an anti-China workshop.

This is not only brutal interference in China’s internal affairs and smearing China, but also an undisguised desire for confrontation between the camps.

Beijing’s foreign ministry said it strongly opposes the G-7 statement and said Sunday night it had summoned Japan’s ambassador to China as part of its protest against the host Summit.

Russia, a close ally of China that was also named in the G7 statement on its invasion of Ukraine, said the summit was an incubator for anti-Russian and anti-China hysteria.

Separately, the Chinese Embassy in Britain urged London to stop landing in China on Sunday, after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Beijing poses the world’s biggest challenge to security and prosperity.

Despite the pointed reaction from Beijing, President Joe Biden has said he expects a thaw in frosty relations with China very soon. The Group of Seven (G7) also includes Canada, France, Germany and Italy.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned the Japanese ambassador to record protests against the hype around China-related issues, a ministry statement said on Sunday.

Sun said Japan has collaborated with the other countries at the G7 summit in joint activities and statements…to smear and attack China, grossly interfering in China’s internal affairs, violating basic principles of international law. and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, referring to the 1972 China-Japan Joint Declaration.

He said Japan’s actions are detrimental to China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, and China is deeply unhappy and firmly opposes them.

Japan should correct its understanding of China, grasp strategic autonomy, adhere to the principles of the four China-Japan political documents, and genuinely promote the stable development of bilateral relations with a constructive attitude, Sun said.

Hideo Tarumi, Japanese Ambassador to China, refuted that it is natural for the G-7 to refer to issues of common concern as it has done in the past and will continue to do so in the future that China will not change its behavior, according to a reading.

China should first take positive steps to resolve these issues if it demands not to refer to them, Tarumi told Sun, according to the reading.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at Monday morning’s briefing that the country’s policy toward China is consistent, will insist on necessary issues and encourage responsible behavior, while taking action to address concerns and cooperate on common issues.

