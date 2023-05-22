UK inflation falls to lowest level in a year





Monday, May 22, 2023 7:00 AM

Inflation in the UK is poised to fall to its lowest level in over a year, where it is expected to begin a steady decline from its peak in decades, and new figures are likely to emerge this week.

According to City Analyst, the rate of increase in house prices in April fell sharply to 8.2% from 10.1% last month, and fell to the lowest level since rising to 7% in March 2022.

That would bring inflation out of double digits for the first time since last summer.

The cost of living has been rising rapidly for more than a year, first as supply chains buckled under the weight of a sudden spike in demand after the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted.

With international energy prices skyrocketing following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, energy costs for British households would have risen to over $4,000 last year had the government not intervened and capped it at $2,500.

The intervention prevented the biggest hit to average living standards on record, but markets are predicting that Britain’s finances will take a hit, forcing the government to borrow $22.4 billion last month.

UK inflation is more than five times the Bank of England’s 2% target. Source: ONS

Governments need to borrow cash to pay for things like schools and hospitals when the government’s revenues are less than its expenditures.

Inclement weather and raw material production shocks from the Russo-Ukrainian war also squeezed food supplies, putting upward pressure on supermarket prices.

But while the cost-of-living crisis that has hit the poorest household finances is poised to ease slowly year after year, food price inflation may take longer than key consumer price inflation to decelerate.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics, said: “Fuel prices will exert further downward pressure, but energy prices will be lower compared to last year and the consumer price index will be lower.”

If there are any signs that core inflation isn’t coming down significantly in response to the Bank of England’s (BoE) 12th consecutive rate hike, another rate hike could be sealed at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on June 22. .

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and other rate-setters will analyze the reasons for the 25 basis point hike in lending costs earlier this month at a meeting of the House of Representatives at the Treasury Committee on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the central bank said it expects inflation to fall below its 2% target within a few years if interest rates remain at 4.5%. It also said that much of the upward shock to inflation since the transition this year was driven almost entirely by sharp food price increases.

The market expects the MPC to raise rates at least once more and cut them early next year.

The latest Purchasing Managers Index from S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply on Tuesday could show that the UK economy is emerging from a severe recession.

The 55.5 points for services is well above the 50-point growth threshold as it is priced in financial markets, but slightly below the April figure as consumer spending starts to normalize slightly after a surprise spike in March. Deutsche Bank, an investment bank, said.

The manufacturing PMI is likely to be much worse, at 48 points in May.

ONS’ retail sales figures on Friday show families are cutting spending in response to higher inflation and interest rates straining their finances. Sales are expected to decrease by 3% compared to last year.

read more

The UK is not alone in this recession merry-go-round. Look at Europe.

