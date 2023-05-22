US Debt Default ‘X-Date’ Is Actually June 8 or 9: Goldman Sachs





The United States could default on its debt on June 8 or 9, Goldman Sach's chief political economist told Bloomberg. That's about a week later than the "X date" of June 1 listed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Date X is when the United States can no longer pay its bills if the debt ceiling is not raised.

All eyes are on the US debt ceiling right now, and there could be good news ahead.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has previously said that “date X,” or the date the United States can no longer pay its bills and is at risk of default, is June 1.

But the actual deadline could be a week later than June 1, Goldman Sachs chief political economist Alec Phillips told Bloomberg TV on Friday.

“We currently think the real deadline is probably closer to June 8 or June 9, which is when they are at the greatest risk,” Phillips said.

Phillips did not explain the X date calculation in the interview. But those predictions could vary because those calculations depend on how much tax and other revenue the U.S. government collects versus how much it spends.

While that might give the U.S. more time to negotiate a deal on raising the debt ceiling, it’s always better to do it sooner or later, Phillips added.

“The reality is that Congress has to do this at some point very soon, and they should just go ahead and do it,” Phillips said. “So waiting until the last minute isn’t necessarily the right move, although we think they might last a bit longer.”

Democrats and Republicans have been locked in a stalemate over raising the US debt ceiling by $31.4 trillion, meaning the US could run out of money as soon as June 1, the secretary has warned. at the Treasury Janet Yellen.

She reiterated the deadline for NBC’s “Meet the Press” show on Sunday.

“I indicated in my last letter to Congress that we anticipate not being able to pay all of our bills by early June and possibly as early as June 1. And I will continue to update Congress, but I certainly have not changed my assessment. So I think it’s a tough deadline,” she told NBC.

The US government expects “substantial” tax payments on June 15 that would generate revenue, but there is uncertainty surrounding the situation, she added to NBC.

“There is always uncertainty about tax revenues and expenditures, and so it is difficult to be absolutely certain, but my assessment is that the chances of reaching June 15 and still being able to pay all our bills are quite low,” Yellen said.

The insider’s Filip De Mott reported on Saturday that the Treasury’s general account balance fell to $57.3 billion on Thursday, the lowest since December 2021. That’s about a fifth of the federal government’s cash balance. of $316 billion at the end of April.

The federal government relies on the debt incurred through the sale of bonds for its expenditures. US debt serves as a key benchmark for different types of credit, and therefore a default could have a domino effect on the domestic and global economy.

Rohit Chopra, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, told CNN on May 11 that “every family should be concerned” about the debt limit because borrowing costs on credit cards, car loans and mortgages could rise if the United States failed to repay its debt. .

Phillips did not immediately respond to Insider’s response for a comment sent outside of normal business hours.

