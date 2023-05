Morgan Stanley says US rally not start of bull market

(Bloomberg) – Top U.S. stock market strategists are getting into a bullish debate, with Morgan Stanley’s pessimist Michael Wilson warning the latest rally is a fake, while Bank of Americas Savita Subramanian raises its 2023 target for the S&P 500 Index.

Wilson was one of the few Wall Street strategists to see the 2022 meltdown coming, earning him top spot in Institutional Investor magazine’s survey last year, and has remained one of the most bearish voices in the market, even though the S&P was up 9% to start. 2023. At this point, he sees too many troubling triggers to believe the gains will persist.

Is this finally the breakout to confirm a new bull market? Wilson wrote in a note to clients on Monday. The short answer is no. In particular, he sees risks in high valuations, a narrow range of gain-generating stocks and the outperformance of defensive stocks.

But where Wilson looks at a half-empty glass, Subramanian says she sees a half-full one. It raised its 2023 year-end price target for the S&P 500 to 4,300 from 4,000. The stock benchmark rose above 4,200 on Friday before falling.

The era of easy money is behind us, but that could be a good thing, she wrote in a note to clients on Sunday. US corporations have focused on structural advantage/automation/AI efficiency and given themselves time to adapt via long-term fixed rate debt. Old-economy cyclicals, starved of capital since 2008, have become disciplined and self-sufficient, as evidenced by lower betas and more stable earnings.

History seems to be on the side of the Subramanians, as a strong first 100 days in the S&P 500 usually means significant upside for the rest of the year.

A short-term risk to the market is the ongoing debate in Washington over raising the US debt ceiling. Wilson said a resolution in the negotiations could briefly push stocks higher, but we would view that as a false breakout/bullish trap.

Others, including strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, are also warning of greater market volatility as talks drag on. President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are due to meet on Monday.

–With help from Michael Msika and Jan-Patrick Barnert.

