KISS cancels 2023 UK tour opening show





KISS has canceled the opening act of their 2023 UK headline tour.

The band announced six dates at the beach last December as part of their ‘End Of The Road’ world tour. A concert scheduled for this summer is billed as their last live performance together in the UK in collaboration with Gene Simmons.

KISS was scheduled to kick off next Saturday (June 3) at Plymouth’s Home Park Stadium. However, a statement on the venue’s website now confirmed that the show has been put on hold.

“Sadly, the show’s promoters, KISS and Robomagic, announced today that they will have to cancel the opening night of the upcoming KISS UK tour.”

Organizers continued to cite “travel, equipment and logistical issues” as reasons for cancellation.

KISS performing in 2022. Source: Francesco Prandoni/ Getty

“Tickets may be refunded or exchanged for another UK performance,” the statement added. Fans were directed to contact the place of purchase for details.

The message continued. “Home Park are disappointed, but understand the logistical constraints and wish the band all the best for the remainder of the tour.”

A person in charge of the venue said, “It is really sad to hear that KISS will no longer be able to perform at Home Park Stadium this summer.”

The UK leg of KISS’ ‘End Of The Road’ tour now consists of five dates, including a show at The O2 in London. Check out the full schedule below and buy your remaining tickets here.

June 05 Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, 06 Utilita Arena, Newcastle

July05 The O2, London07 AO Arena, Manchester08 OVO Hydro, Glasgow

In announcing the farewell concert, KISS said in a joint statement, “Everything we’ve achieved over the past 40 years, and everything we’ve conquered, would never have happened without the millions of people around the world who have filled clubs, stadiums and arenas over the past few years. no see. .

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who have seen us and the last chance for those who have yet to see us. KISS Army is our biggest show, we were saying goodbye on our last tour, and we’re doing well the same way we came with Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

In other news, KISS frontman Paul Stanley recently addressed controversial comments about child sex reassignment surgery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/music/kiss-cancel-opening-show-of-their-2023-uk-tour-3446357 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos