An American foreign policy for the middle class





What’s good for America is good for the world. This is the message the United States was trying to sell at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima. The Biden administration has recently been accused by both allies and adversaries of putting America first, if not alone, in some of its economic policies. But in Japan, the US team tried to make the connection between their people- and place-based national economic strategies and their new approach to foreign policy.

Joe Bidens’ national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, recently gave a speech saying that growth in gross domestic product is not enough on its own, it must be sustainable and equitable. This is the challenge of the coming decades and a clear departure from the traditional Washington Consensus model, which emphasized unfettered growth through deregulation and trade liberalization.

After successfully engaging Europeans, Canadians and Japanese in joint clean energy supply chain efforts ahead of the G7, the administration used its time in Japan to push forward details of what it could look like. a US-led industrial policy around the climate, especially in the Global South. This too is new, the Washington consensus was to give the world a single growth manual. The world today is much more multipolar, a reality the United States must recognize and adapt to as it attempts to bring a greater coalition of nations into a new economic order, although it is not there is not yet a fully unified theory.

Some principles, however, are beginning to take shape, including that global markets must be incentivized in new ways to prioritize not just the planet, but its people, or more specifically, its workers. One of the main problems with the old system of globalization was that it systematically prioritized capital over labor. This can result in strong growth, but not always. But this certainly translates into more financialization and financial fragility (measured by the growing number of financial crises).

It also leads to increasing inequality as wealth becomes concentrated in a handful of places. One of Bidens main goals at home has been to fight this. In a 2021 speech, he outlined a new approach to national competition policy, designed to put workers first. This approach has also manifested itself at the G7, in the promise to fight against economic coercion, whether it comes from companies or states.

The immediate targets on this front are Russia’s weaponization of raw materials and Chinese commercialism. But the end goal is to avoid economic bottlenecks wherever they occur. This is based on the desire for resilience rather than efficiency, which is less about decoupling with China and more about reducing risks in many markets. By crafting a new trade and foreign policy not around the U.S.-China conflict, but in terms of limiting dangerous concentrations of power in any nation or business, the administration hopes to address several issues both the unfair subsidies of state, monopoly issues at home and abroad, and national security concerns without starting a new war.

This means creating more redundancy in supply chains that have the potential to be militarized. It also means working with new partners in the Global South to create more robust supplies of raw materials such as rare earth minerals. This was also discussed at the summit as the US tried to show that relocating friends was not something that should be done only with the EU, Japan, Canada and the United States. ‘Australia.

Harm reduction is a message to which the G7 countries, and indeed many others, are sensitive. No one wants to live in a world where European grain or gas supplies can be turned on and off by an autocrat, or the world’s supply of high-end semiconductors can be cut off by blockading a single island. Hence the efforts to work with Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and India to coordinate new semiconductor incentives, subsidizing more chips everywhere.

But finding the parameters and institutions of this new world, and figuring out how best to foster sustainable and equitable growth, will be a long and difficult process. While the United States is ready to put issues like World Bank reform on the table, it hasn’t spent nearly as long on the biggest burning issue of how to reform the World Trade Organization. . And tensions remain. The G7 communiqué clearly expressed a desire to adopt all non-market policies and practices, which for the United States includes those in China that negatively affect workers or the environment, and limit access to technologies. that compromise national security.

Yet Biden has finally given the world a clearer argument for why iconic national economic programs like the Cut Inflation Act, the Chip Act and allocating more money for infrastructure linked to high labor and environmental standards, is not a matter of nationalism but a new approach to growth, both nationally and internationally. The president believes a bottom-up and middle ground approach, focused on resilience, sustainability and worker empowerment is best for the United States, but for the world, Deputy National Security Advisor Mike Pyle said. .

Whether you call it a foreign policy for the middle class or a new global industrial policy, it is certainly very different from the best strategy the United States has adopted at home and abroad in recent decades.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9e2e0cb5-5edb-4d4e-bbdb-da1b809b9bc7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos