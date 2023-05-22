Why Trump wants the United States to default on its debt





Late last week, amid the White House’s on-and-off negotiations with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over raising the debt ceiling, Donald Trump threw a grenade. Knowing full well that President Joe Biden simply won’t back down, Trump has urged Republicans to allow a default unless they get everything they want. Do not bend!!!

Lest you have any doubts, the three exclamation points are trumps. You might be excused for thinking he wants a default. He likes the mess.

But he also has a purely self-serving reason to seek economic catastrophe. You don’t have to be a stable genius to know that a bad economy usually hurts the incumbent in a presidential race. And Trump is desperate to secure the immunity from prosecution that his election to the presidency would provide. He’s terrified of what’s coming from Special Counsel Jack Smith. So hell apparently bombed the global economy to protect itself.

His MAGA minions in the House of Representatives also understand that voters’ first instinct in an economic crisis is to blame the incumbent president. But just in case that point is missed by the few GOP reps who still care a bit about what’s best for the country, Trumps Truth Social’s post on Friday sent a message to them. He might as well have written: I will come after you if you vote to raise the debt ceiling.

The dynamic of the House Republican Conference with a small number of the most Trumpy members capable of disrupting or ending McCarthy’s presidency makes it difficult for McCarthy to give an inch in negotiations, especially now with Trump himself. This means that the risk that no agreement will be reached is very real. The American people would be nothing but collateral damage for Trump.

Still, it’s possible Biden could broker a deal acceptable to both parties. Otherwise, he can deliver messages about supporting veterans and kitchen table perks that Republicans would kill.

At a press conference yesterday in Japan, President Biden signaled that he was considering taking an unprecedented step to prevent a default: invoking the Fourteenth Amendment. I look at him, he says. I think we have the power.

Specifically, if sued, the administration would challenge the constitutionality of the 1917 Debt Ceiling Act, on the grounds that its application violates the mandate of the Fourteenth Amendments prohibiting default: the validity of the United States public debt. United, authorized by law. . . will not be challenged.

Invoking the fourteenth would not completely avoid uncertainty because the outcome of the litigation would be unknown for months, but such uncertainty is far less serious than an immediate default. And while not all academics agree, leading legal scholars are clear that the president has a strong constitutional case to make.

By invoking the Fourteenth, Biden could avert the immediate crisis and tell the American people that he will act to save the economy, their jobs, and the well-being of their families, which would be at stake with a default.

Shouting, don’t bend!!! to members of the Republican House, Trump pinned the tail of blame on his own ass.

He could have stayed out of this fight and let the others take the political hit if the worst case happened. But he wants to be sure that it will happen. Should that happen, no one should forget his pivotal role, certainly not as the 2024 presidential campaign heats up.

Also, keep in mind Trump’s blatant hypocrisy here: He’s the self-proclaimed debt king who spent like a drunken sailor during his four years in office, increasing the national debt by $7.8 trillion.

He’s not there to protect America from overspending. He is in it for himself.

He does not even hesitate to tell us that he is a hypocrite. At the CNN town hall on May 10, host Kaitlan Collins confronted Trump with his earlier statements about raising the debt ceiling:

Collins: You once said that using the . . . Debt ceiling as a negotiating wedge just couldn’t happen. You said that when you were in the Oval Office.

Trump: Sure, that’s when I was president.

Collins: So why is it any different now that you’re out of power?

Trump: Because now I’m not president.

Trump can’t help but say the quiet part out loud. As he did bellowing madly at his inauguration in January 2017 about American carnage. This is precisely what he seeks to achieve now, in the service of his own interests.

It is up to President Biden to protect the nation and avoid the chaos that Trump is aiming for. And in the months to come, it’s up to sensible Central America to talk, act, organize and vote to make sure Trump doesn’t get the second term he’s eager to see. the economy collapse.

