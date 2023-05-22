US Rebukes Israel for Homesh’s Illegal Settlement Order | Israelo-Palestinian conflict





The rebuke comes after months of escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

The United States has rebuked Israel for an order allowing Jewish settlers to establish a permanent presence at an outpost in the northern occupied West Bank that Washington has warned the Israeli government it should avoid legitimizing.

The head of the Israeli army’s Central Command on Thursday signed an order allowing Israelis to enter the Homesh area near Nablus, paving the way for the construction of an official settlement, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

In March, the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, approved an amendment allowing Israelis to resettle four illegal settlements in the occupied northern West Bank, including Homesh, as the far-right government that took office last year is moving forward with legislation to legalize nine outposts and expand existing settlements. settlements.

The US State Department has repeatedly called on Israel to refrain from any moves that could escalate tensions with the Palestinians, such as formalizing settler outposts.

He specifically warned him against Homesh, which was evacuated in 2005 but has become a flashpoint between Palestinians and Israeli settlers, who have consistently tried to reestablish the site permanently.

We are deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s order allowing its citizens to establish a permanent presence in the Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank, which under Israeli law was illegally built on private Palestinian lands, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. on Sunday.

The order is inconsistent with commitments the Israeli government made in 2004 and more recently to Biden administration officials, Miller said.

The rebuke comes after months of escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians that has tested ties between Washington and its main ally in the Middle East.

Homesh was originally built in 1978 as an Israeli military base on private Palestinian land and handed over to settlers in 1980. It was later evacuated in 2005 as part of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s disengagement plan.

While all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are considered illegal under international law, the Homesh settlement is also considered illegal under Israeli law because the Supreme Court has ruled that the land is owned by private Burqa owners.

Despite the evacuation of the outpost, the Israeli army maintains a military base on site and settlers are allowed access to it, while Palestinian landowners are prohibited from doing so.

In 2007, settlers established a religious school, or yeshiva, at the outpost. The school continues to operate and settlers are allowed to camp at the outpost but have no permanent home.

Israeli settlements are fortified Jewish-only housing complexes built on Palestinian land in violation of international law. As many as 750,000 Israeli settlers live in at least 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

