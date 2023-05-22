Foreign students who have not obtained a doctoral degree or higher are not allowed to accompany their families to the UK.





All foreign students on a doctoral degree or below are prohibited from bringing their family members to the UK under a government-considered scheme.

The move means more than 100,000 dependents brought to the UK by international students currently on Masters, MBA and other postgraduate courses have been cut off.

Ministers believe the ban will reduce immigration once and for all, ending an abuse that has helped lift net immigration levels to record levels.

Figures due to be released later this week suggest that net migrations over the past year will be at record levels, totaling between 700,000 and 1 million.

Sunak ‘Considering the breadth of choice’

Rishi Sunak on Sunday promised action to halt net migration with an announcement coming soon, though government sources downplayed the possibility of a package being released this week. “We are considering various options to reduce the number,” he said at the G7 summit in Tokyo.

But it is clear that the number of future legal immigration is too high, and I and the government are committed to reducing that number.”

The number of dependents brought to the UK by foreign students increased tenfold, from 12,800 in 2018 to 135,788 last year, as Telegraph evidence came in that low-skilled Indians were abusing student spousal visas to come and work in the UK.

Students have revealed how to use the visa system to bring less-educated spouses to the UK as a backdoor route. They are helped by Indian agents who advertise how they can secure a dependent visa for their spouse in a matter of days without requiring an English test certificate.

A graduate student studying at Central Lancashire University said: “My husband is a college dropout in India. My family decided to invest in my postgraduate studies in the UK so that I could take him. He works as a salesperson at a grocery store and we are making good money.

Rohit Sharma, a worker from Punjab who wants to come to the UK, told The Telegraph: So he sent his wife after graduation from England and was able to get his family visa fast.

crackdown on dependents

Agents in India promote their services on social media. An ad for Visa Planet Education consultants claimed: Study in England. Spouses can go with or without IELTS. I am applying for classes in September.

Another Facebook post from Success Overseas Education Consultancy reads: The UK dependent visa was approved in just 6 days. Study in UK without IELTS [International English Language Testing System].

It is understood that the ministers agreed to exclude doctoral students from the target of crackdown on dependents because of the value of research on major projects as well as teaching undergraduate students. Last year, PhDs accounted for only 5% of all graduate visas.

But while Education Secretary Gillian Keegan wants to limit international student dependents to a one-year master’s degree, Home Secretary Suela Braverman is understood to want to go further.

One source suggested that it would cover all graduate programs below the PhD, including two years or more. There have been suggestions that there may be restrictions on low-quality courses, but such moves have proven problematic as they are difficult to define without subjecting the University to legal action.

Ahead of net immigration figures, Environment Minister Therese Coffey on Sunday denied that ministers had lost control over the numbers entering the country.

“Our universities are very eager to attract people from all over the world, and I think it’s a great way to potentially attract talent,” she said.

“If it’s easier to study and study in the US or anywhere else, at the same time I consider it to be 4 out of the top 10 universities in the world in international rankings. Its excellence is accessible.”

