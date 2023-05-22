What it would mean for the global economy if the US didn’t repay its debt





WASHINGTON (AP) If the debt crisis rocking Washington were to ultimately push the United States into recession, the US economy would not sink on its own.

The repercussions of a very first default on the federal debt would reverberate quickly around the world. Orders from Chinese factories that sell electronics to the United States could dry up. Swiss investors who hold US Treasuries would suffer losses. Sri Lankan businesses could no longer use the dollar as an alternative to their own dodgy currency.

No corner of the global economy will be spared if the US government defaults and the crisis is not resolved quickly, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moodys Analytics.

Zandi and two Moodys colleagues concluded that even if the debt ceiling was not breached for more than a week, the US economy would weaken so much, so fast, that it would wipe out about 1.5 million dollars. jobs.

And if a government default were to last much longer into late summer, the consequences would be far more dire, Zandi and his colleagues found in their analysis: US economic growth would plummet, 7.8 million American jobs would disappear. , borrowing rates would jump, the unemployment rate would rise from the current 3.4% to 8%, and a fall in stock markets would erase $10 trillion from household wealth.

More debt ceiling coverage

Of course, it might not come to that. The White House and House Republicans, seeking a breakthrough, concluded a round of debt limit negotiations on Sunday, with the intention of resuming talks on Monday. Republicans have threatened to let the government default on its debts by refusing to raise the legal limit on what it can borrow unless President Joe Biden and Democrats agree to deep spending cuts and other concessions .

US DEBT, LONG CONSIDERED ULTRA-SAFE

Feeding the anxiety is the fact that so much financial activity depends on the trust that America will always pay its financial obligations. Its debt, long considered an ultra-safe asset, is a foundation of global commerce, built on decades of trust in the United States. A default could shatter the $24 trillion Treasury debt market, cause financial markets to freeze and trigger an international crisis.

A default would be a cataclysmic event, with unpredictable but likely dramatic fallout on U.S. and global financial markets, said Eswar Prasad, professor of trade policy at Cornell University and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

The threat has emerged just as the global economy grapples with an array of threats ranging from soaring inflation and interest rates to the continuing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the tightening of the grip of authoritarian regimes. On top of all this, many countries have become skeptical of the Americas’ outsized role in global finance.

In the past, US political leaders have generally managed to walk away from the abyss and raise the debt ceiling before it was too late. Congress has raised, revised, or extended the borrowing limit 78 times since 1960, most recently in 2021.

However, the problem got worse. Partisan divisions in Congress have deepened as debt has mounted after years of increased spending and deep tax cuts. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the government could default as soon as June 1 if lawmakers don’t raise or suspend the cap.

SHOCK WAVES THROUGH THE SYSTEM

If the reliability of (Treasurys) were to be impaired for any reason, it would send shockwaves through the system … and have immense consequences for global growth, said Maurice Obstfeld, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund.

Treasury bills are widely used as collateral for loans, as a buffer against bank losses, as a safe haven in times of great uncertainty, and as a place where central banks store foreign exchange reserves.

Given their perceived safety, US government debts, treasury bills, bonds and notes have a zero risk weighting in international banking regulations. Foreign governments and private investors hold nearly $7.6 trillion of debt, or about 31% of treasuries in financial markets.

Because the dominance of the dollar has made it the de facto global currency since World War II, it is relatively easy for the United States to borrow and fund ever-growing public debt.

But strong demand for dollars also tends to make them more valuable than other currencies, which comes at a cost: a strong dollar makes US goods more expensive relative to their foreign rivals, leaving US exporters at a competitive disadvantage. . It’s one of the reasons the United States has run trade deficits every year since 1975.

CENTRAL BANKS DOLLAR STOCKS

Of all foreign exchange reserves held by global central banks, US dollars account for 58%. Number 2 is the euro: 20%. The Chinese yuan is less than 3%, according to the IMF.

Federal Reserve researchers calculated that from 1999 to 2019, 96% of trade in the Americas was invoiced in US dollars. The same was true for 74% of trade in Asia. Elsewhere outside Europe, where the euro dominates, dollars accounted for 79% of trade.

The currency of the Americas is so reliable that merchants in some unstable economies demand payment in dollars, instead of their own country’s currency. Consider Sri Lanka, battered by inflation and a steep drop in the local currency. Earlier this year, shippers refused to release 1,000 containers of urgently needed food unless paid for in dollars. Shipments piled up at the Colombo docks as importers were unable to obtain dollars to pay suppliers.

Without (dollars), we cannot conduct any transactions, said Nihal Seneviratne, spokesperson for the Association of Essential Food Importers and Traders. When we import, we have to use hard currencies, mainly US dollars.

Similarly, many shops and restaurants in Lebanon, where inflation has raged and the currency has plunged, require payment in dollars. In 2000, Ecuador responded to an economic crisis by replacing its own currency, Sucre, with dollars, a process called dollarization, and stuck to it.

INVESTOR SAFETY

Even when a crisis originates in the United States, the dollar is invariably the safe haven for investors. This is what happened at the end of 2008, when the collapse of the American housing market knocked down hundreds of banks and financial companies, including the powerful Lehman Brothers: the dollar value soared.

Even though we were the problem, we the United States still had a flight to quality, said Clay Lowery, who oversees research at the Institute of International Finance, a banking trade group. The dollar is king.

If the United States were to breach the debt ceiling without resolving the dispute and the Treasury defaulted on its payments, Zandi suggests the dollar would rise again, at least initially, due to uncertainty and fear. Global investors simply wouldn’t know where to go except where they always go when there’s a crisis and that’s the United States.

But the Treasury market would likely be paralyzed. Investors could instead transfer money into US money market funds or into the bonds of leading US companies. Eventually, says Zandi, growing doubts would reduce the dollar value and keep it low.

GOVERNMENT STRATEGY IN CASE OF EXCEEDING THE DEBT CAP

In a debt ceiling crisis, Lowery, who was assistant secretary of the Treasury during the 2008 crisis, imagines the United States would continue to pay interest to bondholders. And he would try to pay his other obligations to contractors and retirees, for example in the order these bills became due and as the money became available.

For bills that were due on June 3, for example, the government could pay on June 5. Some relief would come around June 15. This is when government revenue would flow in as many taxpayers would make estimated tax payments for the second quarter.

The government would likely be sued by those not being paid by anyone living on Veterans benefits or Social Security, Lowery said. And rating agencies would likely downgrade US debt, even if the Treasury continued to pay interest to bondholders.

The dollar, although still dominant globally, has lost ground in recent years as more and more banks, businesses and investors have turned to the euro and, to a lesser measure, towards the Chinese yuan. Other countries tend to resent how fluctuations in the value of the dollar can hurt their own currencies and economies.

A rising dollar can trigger crises abroad by attracting investment from other countries and increasing their cost of repaying dollar-denominated loans. The United States’ readiness to use the weight of the dollar to impose financial sanctions on rivals and adversaries is also frowned upon by some other countries.

So far, however, no clear alternative has emerged. The euro is far behind the dollar. This is even more the case for the Chinese yuan; it is paralyzed by Beijing’s refusal to let its currency trade freely on world markets.

But the drama of the debt ceiling is sure to heighten questions about the enormous financial power of the United States and the dollar.

The global economy is currently in a rather fragile situation, Obstfeld said. So throwing a US bond creditworthiness crisis into this mix is ​​incredibly irresponsible.

______

AP Writer Bharatha Mallawarachi in Colombo, Sri Lanka, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/debt-limit-congress-world-economy-recession-biden-52df635e9b89f4b1677176fc8d59eff0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos