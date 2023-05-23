What are the risks for Revolut if it is not licensed by the Bank of England?





After two long years, Revolut, Europe’s largest neobank, is closer than ever to whether its UK banking license application will be stamped “approved” or “rejected”.

This is a huge moment for the London-based digital bank, which now has over 28 million retail customers and has recently reached profitability but is unable to lend or offer deposits without a permit, which are crucially protected by regulators.

Fintech next month as CEO Nick Storonski has been vocal about his frustration with UK regulators over delays and UK politicians are reportedly nervous about moving their headquarters overseas if their application is rejected. Called a meeting with a giant corporation.

Sifted understands that posting a clean set of 2022 financial results is key to the Revoluts license approval process, which is underway and determined by the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) of the Bank of England. Revolut may publish results prior to the official September deadline.

So what exactly are the risks of Revolut?

What does Revolut have no license mean?

The UK’s refusal of a banking license will hamper Revolut’s long-term ambitions to become a global banking provider, Pitchbook analyst Nalin Patel tells Sifted, cutting down on ways to make more money.

As a UK regulated e-money institution without a full banking license, Revolut cannot offer mortgage-like loan products. Also, the lack of customer deposit protection makes it harder for Revolut to become a primary bank account for UK customers.

Revolut investors hope that the license and the resulting trust will help the bank acquire new customers and encourage existing customers to keep more deposits at Neobank, including payroll.

This is a more consistent and predictable revenue driver than anything like crypto trading, which helped Revolut achieve first-year 2021 returns.

If a UK license is denied, the company will likely shift its focus outside the UK, hoping for better luck with regulators.

Revolut has been granted a full banking license by Lithuania’s European regulator in 2021, which can act as a passport across the EU to provide full banking services in multiple countries.

European banks are already proving profitable for Revolut. According to the most recent company accounts, European revenues in 2021 (432 million) more than doubled UK revenues (195 million).

Despite the fact that many countries in Europe have been slower to adopt Neobanking apps than the UK, Revolut has a number of already established rivals, such as N26, which has significant market share in France, Germany and Italy.

Revolut has also applied for banking licenses in the US and Australia and has appointed national CEOs hoping to succeed in the big markets of Mexico, Brazil and India.

Why is Revolut in this position?

One of Revoluts’ largest shareholders said the scale of the business was delaying its application for a banking permit it filed in January 2021. (The investor declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the application.)

Revolut offers approximately 50 products and services to more than 28 million retail and 500,000 business customers. Competitors with licenses were much smaller when their applications were approved. Monzo received a full banking license in 2017 and Starling a full banking license in 2016.

“Regulators like companies that scale globally at lightning speed, launch more than 20 products per year, and are focused and mediocre rather than companies that are involved in cryptocurrencies and the like,” a source close to the company told Sifted.

But that’s not all that turns off the regulator.

Revolut has previously butted heads with the FCA on how transparent it is for potential money laundering, a key requirement for UK businesses.

Then there’s also the Revoluts accounting issue. When the fintech announced its (delayed) treasury accounts for 2021, it caused quite a stir. Auditor BDO suggested that 75% of Revolut’s 636 million of 477 million in 2021 sales may be materially misrepresented. Revolut issued a public statement at the time that the financial statements provided a truthful and impartial view of the company’s results, but its own board told the FT that the statement showed a lack of understanding of the audit opinion.

Neobank was also fined by European regulators in Lithuania for late financial filings and the European Central Bank fined it for non-compliance. Revolut says it has solved both problems.

Implications for British technology

Revolut is the Foster Child of British tech and has been endorsed as a “fintech success story” by the Prime Minister himself. If Revolut quits the UK, it would be a major setback for the government’s science and technology superpower ambitions, investors and founders say.

[Refusing the licence] A source close to Revolut told Sifted that it would be a risky move for regulators as there is no need to paint the UK as a once-recognized fintech-friendly country and it will make many current and future founders think twice.

