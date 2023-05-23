US bomb designed to hit targets like Iran’s underground nuclear sites briefly reappears amid tensions





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – As tensions with Iran have escalated over its nuclear program, the US military this month released photos of a powerful bomb designed to penetrate deep into the earth and destroy underground facilities that could be used to enrich uranium.

The US Air Force released rare images of the weapon, the GBU-57, known as the Massive Ordnance Penetrator, on May 2. Then he removed the photos apparently because the photographs revealed sensitive details about the weapon’s composition and hallmark.

The release of the photographs comes as the Associated Press reported that Iran is making steady progress in building a nuclear facility that is likely beyond the reach of the GBU-57, which is considered the ultimate weapon of the US military to eliminate underground bunkers.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE MASSIVE AMERICAN ORDNANCE PENETRATOR?

The United States developed the Massive Ordnance Penetrator in the 2000s amid growing concerns over Iran’s hardening of its nuclear sites by building them underground.

The Air Force posted images of the bombs on the Facebook page at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. The base is home to the B-2 stealth bomber fleet, the only aircraft capable of deploying the bomb.

In a caption, the base said it received two Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs so an ordnance squadron could test their performance.

This is not the first time the Air Force has released photos and videos of the bomb that coincides with growing acrimony with Tehran over its nuclear program. In 2019, the US military released video of a B-2 bomber dropping two of the bombs. The Air Force did not respond to requests for comment on why it posted and deleted the most recent set of photos.

WHAT HAVE WE LEARNED FROM THE PHOTOS?

The latest photos revealed stencils on the bombs which listed their weight as 12,300 kilograms (27,125 pounds). He also described the bomb as carrying a mixture of AFX-757, a standard explosive, and PBXN-114, a relatively new explosive compound, said Rahul Udoshi, principal weapons analyst at Janes, an open-source intelligence firm. .

The weight of the bomb, judging by the stencil, shows that the majority comes from its thick steel frame, which allows it to chew through concrete and soil before exploding. However, it is still unclear what the exact effectiveness of the weapon would be.

The Warzone, an internet news site, first reported on the publication of the photographs. The AP contacted Whiteman Air Force Base and Air Forces Global Strike Command with questions about the footage. Within a day, the Facebook post disappeared.

Udoshi said the Air Force probably shot them down because they revealed too much bomb data. Immediate removal from the internet without comment (or) justification means there is a potential failure, Udoshi said.

WHAT ROLE WOULD THIS BOMB PLAY IN POTENTIALLY TARGETING THE IRAN NUCLEAR PROGRAM?

The AP reported on Monday that satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC reveals that Tehran dug tunnels in the mountain near the Natanz nuclear site in central Iran. Excavation mounds at the site suggest the facility could be between 80 meters (260 feet) and 100 meters (328 feet) below ground, according to expert and AP analysis.

Experts say the size of the construction project indicates that Iran would likely be able to use the underground facility to enrich uranium and not just to build centrifuges. These tube-shaped centrifuges, arranged in large cascades of dozens of machines, rapidly spin uranium gas to enrich it. Additional machines would allow Iran to quickly enrich uranium under the protection of the mountains.

This could be a problem for the GBU-57: In previously describing the bombs’ capabilities, the Air Force said it could penetrate 60 meters (200 feet) of soil and cement before detonating.

COULD THE UNITED STATES STILL TRY TO DROP THE BOMB?

US officials have discussed using two such bombs in succession to ensure a site is destroyed. But even then, the new depth of the Natanz tunnels likely presents a serious challenge.

To further complicate any possible US military strike, the B-2 had been on the ground for months since December when one caught fire after an emergency landing. On Monday, Gen. Thomas A. Bussière, the commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, announced that the grounding of the B-2 had been lifted.

While the B-2 fleet security pause is officially over, our ability to provide nuclear deterrence and deliver long-range strike has never been in doubt,” an Air Force statement said. .

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

___

The Associated Press receives support for nuclear security coverage from the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the Outrider Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-bomb-designed-hit-targets-iran-underground-nuclear-99502449 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos