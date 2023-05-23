Sadiq Khan: LTN is about ‘taking back control’ from Whitehall | british news





The controversial low-traffic area (LTN) is about “taking back control” of Whitehall, said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Mr Khan was defending a scheme that has been implemented in several London boroughs but has been criticized for being ineffective in the fight against climate change and making life too difficult for motorists.

The idea behind LTN is to make London’s residential areas cleaner, safer and more walkable and liveable.

But opponents of the plan say the changes have created congested areas where people spend more time in their cars.

In an interview with Sky News, Khan said there was evidence of fewer road traffic accidents and deaths in LTNs in areas such as Waltham Forest, Lambeth and Newham.

“If everyone gets in a car, there isn’t enough road space for people to drive around our city, so we need to encourage people to walk, bike or use public transport,” he said.

He said Congress should be able to decide what happens in the community and be able to adjust if the LTN doesn’t work.

“Who is best suited to determine what happens in our community? Whitehall’s public servants or locally elected legislators who decide what happens in our community?” he said.

“If taking back control means what it says on the tin, it should be going from Brussels to Whitehall to the National Congress, not Brussels to Whitehall.”

He said he believes that handing over power to local decision makers will ensure that the right choices are made in those communities regarding the environment, economy and people’s health.

Mr Khan is running for an unprecedented third term in London’s mayoral election next year and told The Guardian newspaper over the weekend that he hopes to ultimately run for a sixth term.

He has written the book Breathe: Tackling the Climate Emergency, which details his goal of making London a cleaner city.

