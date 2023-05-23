Treasury confirms US default as of June 1 without raising debt ceiling





WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department reiterated on Monday that it expects to only be able to pay U.S. government bills until June 1 without raising the debt ceiling, leaving just 10 days to White House negotiators and congressional Republicans to reach an agreement. .

In her third letter to Congress in three weeks, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it was “very likely” that the agency would not be able to meet all of the US government’s payment obligations by early June, and as of June 1, without congressional action to lift the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, which would trigger the first-ever US default.

“With an additional week of information now available, I am writing to note that we believe it is highly probable that the Treasury will no longer be able to meet all government obligations unless Congress has acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1,” she said.

Yellen said the estimates, consistent with his last letter to Congress on May 15, were based on currently available data, but federal revenue, spending and debt could still vary. She said she would update Congress as more information becomes available.

US President Joe Biden, who cut short his trip to Asia to broker a debt ceiling deal, will meet Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at 5:30 p.m., after their aides met for more than two hours on Monday.

McCarthy told reporters the talks were “on track” ahead of the meeting.

Yellen has repeatedly warned that Congress’ failure to raise the federal borrowing limit would trigger “economic and financial disaster” for the U.S. and global economies.

She said Treasury borrowing costs had already increased and urged Congress to act as soon as possible to avoid the negative consequences that could arise even before a default.

“We have learned from past debt limit stalemates that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can seriously damage business and consumer confidence, increase short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States,” she wrote.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; edited by Heather Timmons

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/treasury-confirms-us-default-early-june-1-without-debt-ceiling-hike-2023-05-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos