Ukraine war breaking news today: Russia claims anti-Putin sabotage operation to distract Bahmut.





G7 Summit: Zelensky and Fumio Kishida lay flowers at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

The Kremlin described reports of pro-Ukrainian saboteurs invading the Russian city of Belgorod in a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the Battle of Bakhmut, which Moscow claimed won.

Anti-Kremlin militias launched cross-border airstrikes from Ukrainian territory into Russian cities, capturing one Russian town on Monday and advancing on another, according to Ukrainian media reports and a video shared online.

The attack, carried out by two self-proclaimed Russian partisan groups, was one of the largest since Russia invaded Ukraine, intelligence officials in Kiev said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been informed of a territorial dispute in Belgorod and work was underway to drive out the vandals, state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Reports suggest that Ukrainian forces have lost control of the last street in a multi-story building within the city limits, although fighting still continues outside Bahmut after Russia claimed it had been captured on Sunday.

The Kremlin condemned the invasion of Belgorod as a move to distract from the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Russian forces claim to have completely captured Bahmut after more than nine months of attrition, and reports show some residual fighting outside the city, but Ukrainian forces have lost control of the final streets of the multi-stage battle. A story building within the city limits.

“We perfectly understand the goal of this turn to divert attention away from Bakhmut and minimize the political impact of Bakhmut’s losses on the Ukrainian side,” Peskov said.

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said Operation Belgorod would create a secure zone to protect Ukrainians from Russian attack.

Arfan Rai May 23, 2023 05:00

1684821991Russia Will Use Belgorod Situation To Support Stories Of Victims In War UK MoD

Britain’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) said today it would almost certainly use incidents of security threats in the border region to support its official explanation that the Kremlin was a victim of war.

The Ministry of Defense pointed to a series of incidents between May 19 and 22 in which Russian security forces clashed with partisans in at least three locations in Russia’s Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border.

The partisans were not identified, but Russian anti-regime groups claimed responsibility, the minister said.

The most serious incident occurred near the town of Grayvoran, he added. There has been an increase in small arms firefights as well as drone or indirect fire attacks around incidents. Russia has evacuated several villages and deployed additional security forces in the area, the defense ministry said.

Russia said it faces increasingly serious multi-domain security threats in its border areas from losses of combat aircraft, improvised explosive device attacks on railway lines and now direct partisan action.

Arfan Rai May 23, 2023 07:06

1684819735The counterterrorism operation in the Belgorod region continues, the governor said.

A counterterrorism operation is underway in Russia’s frontline city of Belgorod, the regional governor said this morning.

He added that the Pentagon and law enforcement agencies continue to clear the border with Ukraine.

Regarding the situation in the Graivoron region: Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app that the cleaning of the territory of the Ministry of Defense continues with law enforcement agencies.

I now appeal to the Graivoron locals who have temporarily left their homes. I can’t go back yet.

The governor confirmed yesterday that one woman was killed and two were injured during the evacuation, but Russian security forces were unable to reach them.

Arfan Rai May 23, 2023 06:28

1684819371Anti-Putin militias claim to have crossed the border from Ukraine and raided Russian villages.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region has accused a Ukrainian sabotage group of entering the village of Graivoron, about 5 kilometers from the Russian-Ukraine border.

Officials said anti-Kremlin militias launched cross-border airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, capturing one Russian town and pushing into another.

The village also came under Ukrainian shelling, he said.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed eight people were injured and most residents had fled the area, but the situation remained tense.

A spokesperson for the GUR told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne that the two groups were conducting an operation to create a security strip to protect Ukrainian civilians in the Belgorod region. The intrusion is being carried out exclusively by Russian citizens, the spokesperson added.

Arfan Rai May 23, 2023 06:22

1684813555Ukrainian-based militia ‘acting in Belgorod, Russia to overthrow Putin’s regime’

A Ukrainian-based militia led by Russian opposition figure Ilya Ponomarev, calling itself the Liberty of Russia Legion, has said it is now working to overthrow Putin from within Russia.

The group said on Twitter that it had completely liberated the border town of Kozinka. It is said that forward forces have reached the center of Graivoron’s earth further east.

continue. Russia will be free! it was written

The group also released a video showing five heavily armed fighters.

We are Russians like you. We are people just like you. We want our children to grow up in peace,” said one person facing the camera. It’s time to end the Kremlin’s dictatorship.

Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted from Kiev.

Arfan Rai May 23, 2023 04:45

1684812400Wagner Group wants to import military equipment from Mali to Ukraine.

Russia’s Wagner Group is trying to hide its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, the US State Department said.

Washington has received intelligence that a mercenary unit is seeking to move such acquisitions through Mali to support Russia in the war and is willing to use false documents for such a deal, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a news briefing yesterday.

Miller said there were indications that Wagner was buying military systems from foreign suppliers and attempting to deliver these weapons to third parties through Mali.

We have yet to see any indication that these acquisitions have been completed or executed, but we are monitoring the situation closely.

Miller said Washington imposed sanctions on many people and groups supporting Wagner’s military campaign, and the United States will soon share more.

Arfan Rai May 23, 2023 04:26

1684810696 Belgorod show fighting, video from inside the vehicle inspection captured

A video posted from Belgorod late last night showed fighters inspecting a captured armored personnel carrier, while another video showed fighters driving an armored vehicle on a country road.

The video was posted by the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), one of two armed Russian opposition groups operating within Moscow’s territory. Another group, the Liberty of Russia Legion, is also involved in attacks on Russian forces in Belgorod, Ukrainian media Hromadske reported, citing Ukrainian military intelligence.

Other videos posted on Russian and Ukrainian social media channels showed photos and videos depicting captured Russian soldiers and their identification documents.

The Telegram channel Baza, which has links to Russian security services, previously posted aerial footage showing Ukrainian armored vehicles advancing at the Graivoron border checkpoint.

According to Baza, there were signs of fighting at three settlements along the main road leading into Russia.

Liberty of Russia Legion released a video showing five armed fighters.

We are Russians like you. We are people just like you. We want our children to grow up in peace,” said one person facing the camera. It’s time to end the Kremlin’s dictatorship.

Arfan Rai May 23, 2023 03:58

1684807200Chief Wagner says he will withdraw fighters from Bahmut after the city is captured.

The leader of a Russian mercenary group has said it will withdraw its fighters from Bakhmut after it claims to have captured the Ukrainian city.

Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk-Oblast region was captured by his privates on Saturday afternoon. Ukraine continues to argue.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar instead argued that Ukrainian forces had partially encircled the eastern city, which had been besieged along the flanks, and still controlled parts of the city.

Joe Middleton May 23, 2023 03:00

1684803600ICYMI: Biden promises to share and unwavering commitment to stand with Ukraine at the G7 summit.

Biden makes a shared and unwavering commitment to stand with Ukraine at the G7 summit.

Joe Middleton May 23, 2023 02:00

1684800000 World Summit’ ‘Family Photo’ Shows Putin’s Isolation

They are known as family photos, images of world leaders taking a fake break from world summits.

And like portraits of families that have isolated their dysfunctional members, recent family photos from the world’s G7 and G8 show just how abandoned Russian President Vladimir Putin is.

The Russian president has faced unprecedented international isolation since his country invaded Ukraine in February 2022. An arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court hangs over his head, clouding his prospects of traveling to many destinations, including those he considers allies of Moscow.

Joe Middleton May 23, 2023 01:00

