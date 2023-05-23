



Portuguese police say they will resume the search for Madeleine McCann, a British toddler who went missing in the Algarve in 2007, within days.

FILES – Kate and Gerry McCann pose for the press with a missing poster depicting age-progressive computer-generated images of their still-missing daughter Madeleine during a press conference in London, 2 May 2012.

Associated Press

LISBON — Portuguese police say they will resume the search for Madeleine McCann, a British toddler who went missing in Portugal’s Algarve region in 2007, within days.

Portugal’s judicial police issued a statement confirming local media reports that it would conduct a search at the request of German authorities and in the presence of British officials.

Earlier Monday, police were seen setting up tents and borders in the area around the Arade Dam, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old was last seen.

British, Portuguese and German police are still putting together what happened on May 3, 2007, when a baby disappeared from his bed in a resort town in southern Portugal. I had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

In mid-2020, German police identified Christian Bruckner, a 45-year-old German citizen who was in the Algarve in 2007, as a suspect in the case. Brueckner denied any involvement.

The suspect is being investigated for murder in the McCann case, but has not been charged. He spent several years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time Madeleine disappeared.

Last October, prosecutors in Braunschweig in northern Germany charged Bruckner with several separate counts involving sex crimes allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

Braunschweig’s prosecutor Christian Wolter said Monday that his office would make a statement on the case on Tuesday morning.

Madeleine’s disappearance generated worldwide attention, with many books and TV documentaries about the case, as well as public claims that she had been seen stretching as far as Australia.

The reward for finding Madeleine amounted to millions of dollars.

