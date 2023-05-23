A look at some of the consequences if the US doesn’t repay its debtExBulletin





As the United States faces the prospect of a debt default, a key question arises: how much worse would things get if this were to happen?

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The debt ceiling debate can be a bit like Groundhog Day – same drama, different year. Of course, it is possible that this time will be different. Congress may not actually reach an agreement in time. So what exactly happens to the economy and the lives of ordinary Americans if the United States does not repay its debt? NPR’s Stacey Vanek Smith takes a look.

STACEY VANEK SMITH, BYLINE: Sometimes it feels a bit like the United States is the country that cried debt ceiling. But this year there seems to be real concern that the country could hit that spending limit and run out of money, not be able to pay the bills – the dreaded default. And that sounds bad, but is it really that bad? What exactly happens if the United States defaults anyway? I posed this question to Darrell Duffie, professor of finance at Stanford’s Business School.

DARRELL DUFFIE: So it would be a disaster, and the government’s reputation for meeting its debt obligations would be in tatters.

VANEK SMITH: And Duffie says reputation is worth money – a lot of money, actually. The United States’ reputation for always paying its debts has allowed it to borrow trillions of dollars at very low rates – $31 trillion to be exact. If we defaulted, the interest rate on that debt would go up because the United States would be considered a subprime borrower, just as your credit card interest rate would go up if you started to miss payments. A higher interest rate would mean that the huge US debt would immediately start to get extremely huge very quickly. But some debt ceiling diehards are saying, OK, so we’re defaulting. Our debt is growing. Our reputation has a black eye. Maybe that would be the kick in the duff Congress needs to control spending, negotiate like adults.

JUSTIN WOLFERS: And that’s a very reasonable view.

VANEK SMITH: Justin Wolfers teaches economics and public policy at the University of Michigan.

WOLFERS: Just like your family has to stick to a budget, you could say you want Congress to stick to a budget, but defaulting on debt doesn’t reduce our spending. It simply means that we stiffen our creditors. So we are default. This will teach them. It confuses who is hurt.

VANEK SMITH: Wolfers says if the US defaults and there’s no more money to spend, the government would suddenly have no money to run basic operations like roads and schools . Immediately, government employees could stop being paid. Companies that have government contracts may not be paid, which could lead to many layoffs. Social Security checks might stop coming out. Furthermore, Wolfers says it would shock financial markets, might even cause panic. After all, banks have lent billions of dollars to the US government. They hold a lot of debt that suddenly no one is sure will be paid. People might start to wonder if the banks are on solid ground.

WOLFERS: And that’s where the financial system freezes. This means that there is no more borrowing. Companies stop investing. The markets are completely out of whack. And so it’s in that sense that this could all very quickly resemble, in many ways, the financial crisis of 2008. Well, the only thing that differs is the self-inflicted shock.

VANEK SMITH: In short, the US economic engine could start to seize up, endangering different parts of our economy at the same time, says Stanford’s Darrell Duffie.

DUFFIE: Operations would start to fall apart. A recession could follow. It is the most critical part of US national economic security that the government can fund itself.

VANEK SMITH: Now, Duffie is pointing out that countries default on debt all the time, and they continue. But the United States is not just any country. It is the largest and richest economy on the planet. Countries around the world own billions of dollars of US debt. An economic shock in the United States would spread around the world. In recent decades, some major economies have defaulted, including Greece, Iceland and Argentina. They all bounced back to some degree. But economist Justin Wolfers says that in each of those cases, it’s been a long and painful journey.

WOLFERS: Each of these countries has gone through recessions that are arguably close to depressions. So I would say, let’s not join this group. That’s my savvy economic opinion.

VANEK SMITH: And it’s estimated that Congress might have less than a week to act on that advice. Stacey Vanek Smith, NPR News.

