Purdue signs landmark U.S.-Japan semiconductor deal at G7 summit





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University continues to lead the world in building vital semiconductor partnerships. On Sunday May 21 in Hiroshima, Japan, Purdue Chairman Mung Chiang signed another landmark international agreement, partnering with Micron, Tokyo Electron and other educational institutions in the United States and Japan to establish the “UPWARDS network” for workforce advancement and research and development in semiconductors. The announcement was made during this year’s Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, which also included the Quad countries and other world leaders. The agreement was signed in the presence of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Keiko Nagaoka, Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology; and Rahm Emanuel, United States Ambassador to Japan. The signatories then had a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the end of the summit. A White House statement noted “the finalization of a memorandum of cooperation on education and technology and the launch of new partnerships between U.S. and Japanese companies and universities, including the University of Chicago and the Purdue University, in areas such as quantum computing and semiconductors”. “Purdue is America’s leading university for semiconductor talent, innovation and industry partnership,” Chiang remarked during the signing ceremony. “We are excited to join with semiconductor companies and other institutions for semiconductor collaboration between the United States and Japan. We will also launch the Negishi Scholarship in addition to the UPWARDS Network program to strengthen this collaboration. The May 21 trip also included meetings with leaders and representatives from Hiroshima University, Tohoku University and the US Embassy in Japan. Secretary Blinken said, “To all the leaders who are here from American and Japanese industry, from educational institutions, who are launching these new initiatives today, from IBM, Google, Micron, Tokyo Electron; Universities of Tokyo, Hiroshima, Tohoku, Chicago, Purdue, Boise State – it’s an amazing group of institutions, individuals (and) partners in this endeavor. Ambassador Emanuel said, “These partnerships aim to seize economic opportunities and enhance economic security. When we connect leading companies with leading universities, we position ourselves to be at the forefront of critical technologies. Micron and Tokyo Electron, as founding industry partners, the National Science Foundation and universities will together invest more than $60 million for the five-year project. Other U.S. university participants included in the MOU are Boise State University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Washington, and Virginia Tech, while participants Japanese universities are Hiroshima University, Kyushu University, Nagoya University, Tohoku University and Tokyo Institute. of Technology. This is Purdue’s third global semiconductor partnership this month, following: On May 9, with Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Purdue signed a landmark alliance with the Government of India to be a key collaborator with India and the India Semiconductor Mission. On May 2 in Washington DC, along with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and US Senator Todd Young of Indiana, Purdue and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation formed a partnership with Belgium-based IMEC to research in the microelectronics industry and workforce development in semiconductors.

Purdue is now the only university in the United States to have bilateral semiconductor partnerships with Europe, India and Japan.

On April 18, Purdue University, along with Purdue’s Krach Institute of Tech Diplomacy, the Semiconductor Industry Association, and SEMI, hosted leaders from industry, government, and academia at a summit in Washington, D.C. DC, to forge large-scale national solutions to face the future. of American innovation in microelectronics and the semiconductor workforce, with a fireside chat between Chiang, Young and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. More than 175 companies, government agencies and universities participated in the event.

Meeting Critical National Semiconductor Needs

Purdue continuously strives to answer the call for workforce development in the semiconductor industry with the Semiconductor Degree Program, the first comprehensive set of innovative degrees and credentials. and interdisciplinary in semiconductors and microelectronics in the country. The SDP is advised by an Industry Council comprised of CTO/EVP-level executives from more than 25 leading global semiconductor companies and has been endorsed by the CEOs of many of these companies.

Purdue has also partnered with Ivy Tech Community College, the largest system of accredited community colleges statewide, to develop industry-focused experiential degrees and programs. The collaboration brings Purdue resources to populations that may not have had access to this type of program while enhancing the skills of a motivated workforce.

Additionally, Purdue announced in June 2022 that MediaTek Inc., one of the world’s leading fabless chipmakers, would open the company’s first semiconductor chip design center in the Midwest, which would be housed on campus. from Purdue. This was followed by US-based SkyWater Technology, which on July 22 announced a $1.8 billion investment to locate a major semiconductor manufacturing plant in Purdue’s Discovery Park District.

And earlier this year, Purdue committed $100 million to semiconductor research and learning facilities as part of the three-pronged Purdue Computes initiative.

Purdue has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative companies for its advances in workforce development in semiconductors and microelectronics.

Deep ties with Japan

There are deep ties between Purdue, the state of Indiana and Japan.

From March 28-30, a Purdue delegation led by Chiang visited Japan and held 17 meetings with government officials, university presidents, industry leaders and alumni organizations. On March 29, at Japan’s historic residence in Tokyo, Chiang met with Emanuel and announced that the late Ei-ichi Negishi, a Purdue chemist who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2010, would be honored with the establishment of the Negishi Fellowship. for the Japan-Purdue collaboration. The scholarship will develop two-way student exchanges and research collaborations between top Japanese universities and Purdue in the development of trusted technologies. The scholarship will be available for graduate and undergraduate students.

A Japanese citizen, Negishi came to Purdue in 1963 to work as a postdoctoral research fellow in chemistry under Herbert C. Brown. Negishi stayed until 1972, returned in 1979, and retired as Herbert C. Brown Professor Emeritus of Chemistry in 2019. Negishi’s work in creating a method to construct complex organic molecules needed to many purposes – from pharmaceutical manufacturing to electronics – has led to a Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The Negishi-Brown Institute was established at Purdue in 2011 to support basic research in catalytic organometallic chemistry through graduate and postdoctoral fellowships, regular workshops and symposia, and by building new relationships with partners industrial.

Purdue has memorandums of understanding with several Japanese universities, including a recently celebrated 25-year partnership with Tohoku University regarding semiconductors, quantum, spintronics and more. Additionally, Purdue has ongoing discussions with academic and industry leaders in Japan on advanced manufacturing, economic development and research collaboration.

Locally, Subaru has been one of Tippecanoe County’s (Purdue’s home) largest employers since 1989. Indiana Automotive Inc.’s Subaru is the automaker’s only manufacturing location outside of Japan.

Indiana is home to over 300 Japanese companies (over 67,000 jobs supported) and Japan is the state’s largest source of foreign direct investment. Among the United States, Indiana has the highest number of Japanese investments per capita. Additionally, many Indiana-based companies, including Eli Lilly, Cook Medical, Cummins, Urschel Laboratories, and Zimmer Biomet, have operations in Japan.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a leading public research institution that develops practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges. Ranked in each of the past five years as one of the 10 most innovative universities in the United States by US News & World Report, Purdue delivers groundbreaking research and breakthrough discoveries. Committed to hands-on, online, real-world learning, Purdue provides transformative education for all. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels, allowing more students than ever to graduate debt-free. Find out how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap at https://stories.purdue.edu/.

Media contact: Tim Doty, [email protected]

