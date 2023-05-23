Micron shares fall after China bans chips; UK housing prices soaring | business





Introduction: China Bans Micron Chips Amid Escalating Technology Clash With US

good morning. Welcome to our series of coverage of business, financial markets and the global economy.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing are rising after China announced that a product made by US chipmaker Micron Technology failed a cybersecurity review.

The Chinese government has told users of sensitive computer equipment that they should stop buying products from Micron, the largest maker of memory chips in the United States.

China said Micron failed a network security review announced last month. This means that major infrastructure operators are prohibited from purchasing from this company.

Announcing these measures, the China Cyberspace Administration (CAC) said:

The review found that Microns products have serious network security risks, which pose serious security risks to China’s critical information infrastructure supply chain, affecting China’s national security.

Based on China’s broad definition of critical information infrastructure, this decision could include sectors ranging from telecommunications to transportation and finance.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron makes products such as DRAM chips, flash memory, and solid-state hard drives. Through the brands Crucial, Ballistix Gaming and SpecTek.

The move expands on the ongoing debate between the US and China over technology and security. In November of last year, the Biden administration banned the approval of new communications equipment from China’s Huawei and ZTE, saying it poses an unacceptable risk to US national security.

A US Commerce Department spokesperson criticized China’s move:

We resolutely oppose unfounded regulations,

This action, along with recent raids and targets on other U.S. businesses, is inconsistent with: [Chinas] It claims to be committed to open markets and transparent regulatory frameworks.

Shares of some competing chipmakers rose on the news (more on that soon).

The Micron ban came as G7 leaders met in Hiroshima over the weekend announcing that they wanted to remove the risk rather than separate from China.

Joe Biden explained it this way:

This means taking steps to diversify your supply chain.

Rishi Sunak went one step further and said that China poses the greatest challenge to global security and prosperity of our time.

The British Prime Minister warned that China has the means and intentions to reshape the world order and that the G7 leaders have shown unity and determination in confronting the issue raised by Beijing.

closing post

Timt ro summary. Here are the highlights of the day so far:

UK rail passengers may lose Wi-Fi access as cost savings Gwyn Topham

Train passengers will lose access to Wi-Fi after the government tells rail companies to stop providing service unless they can prove a business case.

The Department of Transport (DfT) is pushing this move to cut costs to reform all aspects of rail.

Most British train services now offer free Wi-Fi as standard, but DfT has told contract operators in the UK that they should stop offering it if it is not financially justified.

The department said it was looking for value for money and Wi-Fi was a low priority for passengers, especially on shorter trips.

Learn more here.

Metas stock is rallying despite a record $1.2 billion fine imposed by Irish privacy regulators for handling user data.

Shares of Meta continued to strengthen this year, up 2.3% from initial trading to $251.25.

As mentioned earlier, Meta stopped transferring user data to the US after the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) ruled that Facebook had broken a rule that transfers of personal data from the EU to the US must have adequate safeguards. stopped for months. in place.

John Magee, head of data protection, privacy and cybersecurity at law firm DLA Piper Ireland, predicts that a cease-and-desist order will be far more taxing on Meta operationally and commercially than record fines.

Setting aside the details of the long-running lawsuit against Meta, the DPC’s decision has significant implications for businesses in all sectors engaged in the day-to-day activity of international transfers of personal data.

Meeting the requirements of the Schrems II case has already proven challenging for even the most sophisticated and well-resourced organizations. And while global data transfers can still be done legally, the DPC’s decision has increased the risk, now focusing attention on the controls organizations must have in place and forcing companies to think about their overall data governance strategy.

BDB Pitmans attorney Daisy Fulton predicts that the Meta could face similar legal headaches in the UK.

A huge $1.2 billion fine was imposed on Meta Ireland for failing to protect personal data when it was sent to the US. Meta Ireland failed to do so even after a European Court ruling made it clear that such safeguards were necessary.

The UK’s laws are very similar to the EU right now, so it can be seen that the UK is taking a similar approach. This means that UK businesses transferring personal data to the US should take the necessary precautions and exercise caution to avoid large fines.

American Airlines is challenging Micron for the bottom spot in the S&P 500 Index.

American Airlines shares fell 4%, the second biggest drop.

On Friday, a US federal judge ruled that the more than two-year-old partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways was anti-competitive.

The judge ordered the two airlines to terminate the Northeast Alliance (NEA) within 30 days. Under the alliance, the two airlines have coordinated schedules between Boston’s Logan International Airport and New York Regional Airport.

Micron stock slips from market price.

Ding ding ding goes to Wall Street opening bell and Microns stock goes down.

Micron stock fell 4.5% at the start of trading, losing about $3 to $65.

They posted the biggest drawdowns in the S&P 500 at the open.

Traders are trying to determine the financial impact of China’s ban on using Micron on major infrastructure projects, and CFO Mark Murphy predicted a single-digit earnings hit today.

Micron expects revenue loss after China flags network security risk.

Micron Chief Financial Officer Mark Murphy said at a meeting today that it was unclear what concerns China had after banning Microns products from major infrastructure projects due to security risks.

Reuters has the following details.

He said Micron’s direct and indirect sales to China-based companies accounted for about a quarter of its total sales.

We’re currently estimating the extent of the impact on the low-single-digit percentage of the company’s total revenue, on the low side, and on the high-single-digit percentage on the high-single-digit percentage, he said.

Just in: Israel’s central bank continues to fight inflation, raising borrowing costs to the highest level since 2006.

The Central Bank of Israel has decided to raise the benchmark interest rate by 0.4%, from 4.5% to 4.75%.

In announcing the move, the Bank of Israel noted that annual inflation recorded 5% in April (inflation rose 0.8% over the month.

The bank is also concerned that inflation expectations and projections of consumer prices many years from now are near the upper end of the target range.

Says:

Economic activity in Israel is at a high level and the labor market is tight, but there is some relief in several indicators. Inflation remains widespread and high. Accordingly, the Monetary Policy Committee decided to raise interest rates.

The interest rate path will be determined by activity data and inflation developments to continue to support meeting the policy target.

Micron is still heading down when Wall Street opens about 90 minutes later.

Micron’s share price fell more than 4% in pre-market trading after Beijign declared its product a security risk and blocked its use in major infrastructure projects.

Jefferies’ Brad Bechtel says:

China, engaged in a chip battle with the US over Micron chips, focuses head-on on South Korea to see if it can bridge the gap with Samsung chips, which the US has reportedly asked not to.

The geopolitical situation in the region continues to intensify.

Goldman Sachs estimated that the US could run out of cash on June 8 or 9 unless the debt ceiling is lifted.

In a new report, Goldman Sachs estimates that the special measures currently being used by the US Treasury will run out of space within three weeks as the US borrowing ceiling has been reached.

Goldman economists Alec Phillips and Tim Krupa said the US could run out of cash sooner in a memo to clients first reported by Bloomberg.

Estimates are subject to significant uncertainty, so it’s definitely possible that earnings will be slower than expected and the Treasury will run out of cash by June 1 or 2.

For Biden and McCarthy to talk about avoiding a debt ceiling disaster, Goldman Sachs said Treasury cash could run dry on June 8 and the US and China could overcome the suspected spy balloon.

Here’s what the market is seeing https://t.co/8yOKPd4BLb

— Bloomberg (@business) May 22, 2023

Over the weekend, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen argued that June 1 would be a difficult deadline for raising the federal debt ceiling. She suggested the government won’t be generating enough revenue to manage them until June 15, when more tax receipts are due.

Yellen told the Meet the Press program with NBC:

In my final letter to Congress, I indicated that I did not expect to be able to pay all bills in early June and as early as June 1st. And I will continue to update Congress, but I haven’t changed my assessment. So I think that’s a tough deadline.

Bloomberg added: New Democracy’s strong performance in last weekend’s election put Greece on track to regain investment grade after 13 years of losing it.

The benchmark Athens Stock Exchange general index jumped to its highest level in nearly a decade, with bank stocks up 16%.

Premium investor demand for Greek 10-year bonds, compared to German ultra-safe bonds, has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year.

Full story: Facebook Owner Mehta Faces $1.2 Billion Fine For Mishandling User Data By Dan Milmo

Facebook owner Meta was fined a record 1.2 billion ($1 billion) and ordered to stop transferring user data from the EU to the US.

The fines imposed by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), which regulates meta across the EU, are a record of Block’s violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The Facebook data transfer cessation is not immediate and Meta was given 5 months to enact it.

The DPC penalty relates to legal challenges raised by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems over concerns arising from the Edward Snowden revelations that European user data is not sufficiently protected from US intelligence agencies when it is transferred across the Atlantic Ocean.

The ruling does not affect data transmission on Metas’ other major platforms, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Learn more here.

Facebook owner Meta said the $1.2 billion fine announced today for violating EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules was flawed and unjustified.

Nick Clegg, Metas’ President of Global Operations, said the company

Disappointed to be chosen when using the same legal mechanism as thousands of other companies trying to offer their services in Europe.

This decision is flawed and unjust, and sets a dangerous precedent for countless other companies transferring data between the EU and the US.

Updated on 07.26EDT

