UK fruit exports to EU cut by more than half after Brexit | Brexit





According to data published by HMRC, fruit exports from the UK to the EU, including traditional British apples and pears, have fallen by more than half since Brexit.

The decline has resulted in the introduction of trade barriers resulting from the UK’s exit from the EU, including mandatory health certificates and customs paperwork for fresh and chilled food.

Similar barriers have not yet been introduced for imports into the UK, recently raising concerns about threats to future imports of some products favored by British restaurants, including fresh cheeses, olive oil and dried meats from Spain and Italy. there is.

HMRC data shows that barriers applied from 2021 are already biting the UK-EU side of the Brexit ledger.

By 31 March 2021, the UK had sold 248.5 million fruit to the EU. However, sales numbers fell to 119 million the next year, and have remained at that level since, with annual sales through March 2023 at 113.8 million, according to the latest tax data.

Hazelwood, a certified public accountant firm that analyzed the figures, blamed a number of factors, including the fact that farmers selling fruit may be at risk.

But they also said that delays and extra costs for fruit made continental European retailers now less likely to buy from the UK and chose to import fruit from other countries within the bloc.

Rebecca Copping, partner at Hazelwoods, said long delays in UK ports discouraged many fruit farmers from sending their produce overseas.

For a country with a historical reputation for producing high-quality fruit, it’s unfortunate that bureaucracy is making it harder for farmers to export their products.

Even double-digit inflation was not enough to turn fruit exports into a surplus. This shows how much damage has been done to the sector.

Analysis of HMRC data showed that the overall value of food exports to the EU has increased, but Hazelwoods said much of this increase in value can be attributed to rising inflation in food prices following the Ukraine crisis.

chart

The different approaches taken by the EU and the UK to containment have been a source of tension between the government and the UK horticultural sector, with agriculture officials accusing the government of giving European suppliers an unfair advantage over domestic producers.

The EU’s Brexit checks on food and animal products, including unpasteurized cheese, have been delayed four times by the UK government and will be phased in at the end of October.

Logistics UK, which represents cargo owners, expressed concerns about the readiness of the government to implement the changes at a meeting last week with Cabinet Secretary Lucy Neville-Rolfe.

Logistics UK and its member companies support the UK’s Borders 2025 Strategy but are still concerned that there is still much work to be done, said Nichola Mallon, Head of Trade at Logistics UK.

They told her they were particularly concerned about trucks carrying produce from multiple suppliers, a practice known as groups.

As per the rules, if only one supplier fails to provide the correct paperwork, the truck may be stopped, meaning the entire load may be delayed.

