



The SAS and other British special forces have engaged in covert operations in 19 countries over the past decade, including Nigeria, the Philippines, Russia, Syria, Ukraine and, most recently, Sudan, the study found.

The elite unit is operating in secret, with ministers not publicly confirming their activities. However, a research group called Action on Armed Violence compiled a list of activities since 2011 based on media leaks.

It paints a picture of the SAS, Special Boat Service and Special Reconnaissance Regiment repeatedly deployed by Prime Ministers and Defense Ministers to carry out high-risk missions where Britain is not at war.

The special forces are particularly active in Syria, and have been reported to have entered the country since 2012 to aid rebel groups in their fight against President Bashar al-Assad. They were also reportedly sent to identify military targets ahead of a bombing campaign that MPs voted against in 2013.

But when SAS agent Matt Tonroe died in Syria in 2018, he was so obsessed with secrecy that he was officially described as a member of the Parachute Regiment. It was later shown that he was not killed by an improvised explosive device, but by the accidental detonation of a grenade carried by his American colleague.

Although 50 British special forces members were listed as stationed in Ukraine in leaked Pentagon documents earlier this year, Britain is not officially a party to the conflict. In contrast, the numbers in the US and France were listed as 14 and 15 respectively. However, their purpose was not specified.

The authors of the report said extensive distribution lists came out despite a lack of oversight. Under the agreement, congressmen can vote for war, but special forces can be deployed without congressional approval, and their actions are not subject to scrutiny by congressional committees.

Shortly after 38 people, including 30 British nationals, were killed by terrorists at a beach hotel in Tunisia in June 2015, the SAS challenged then-Prime Minister David Cameron to capture or kill Islamic leaders in the Middle East.

The widespread deployment of British special forces in numerous countries over the past decade raises serious concerns about transparency and democratic oversight, said Iain Overton, managing director of AOAV. The lack of congressional approval and retrospective review of these mandates is very troubling.

But this March, a public inquiry began into allegations that the SAS had committed 54 summary killings in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011, typically in night raids. The men were repeatedly shot dead after being separated from their families and said to have produced weapons.

Special forces were involved in rescuing 20 British diplomats and their families from Khartoum after fighting broke out in Sudan in April, evacuating them to an airfield north of the capital when they were in danger of being attacked.

At the time, Conservative MP Ben Wallace, now defense secretary, praised the military efforts involved. However, the Ministry of Defense said the Parachute Regiment, Royal Marines and Royal Air Force were involved in the operation, but did not mention special forces.

Special Forces are frequently involved in hostage rescue as well as escapes. In 2012, SBS commandos tried unsuccessfully to rescue British and Italians held by Islamist groups in Nigeria, but in 2019, a couple held in the Philippines were successfully rescued in a mission aided by British special forces. It trained the country’s armed forces.

The only Russian deployment mentioned in the media dates back to 2014, when a tabloid reported that SAS soldiers were dispatched to protect the safety of British athletes at the Sochi Winter Olympics.

The full country list also includes Algeria, Estonia, France, Oman, Iraq, Kenya, Libya, Mali, Cyprus, Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen. The Pentagon says it doesn’t routinely comment on the activities of the special forces, but it did.

A Ministry of Defense spokesperson said: It has been a long-standing policy of previous governments not to comment on British Special Forces.

