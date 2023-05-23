Biden and McCarthy resume talks as US debt ceiling deadline approaches | Debt News





US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, held a meeting with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss raising the country’s debt ceiling, which limits how much the federal government can borrow to pay its bills.

But once again, a solution to the country’s looming debt crisis remains elusive as the government races towards the prospect of running out of funds as early as June.

Still, McCarthy struck a note of optimism as he left the White House on Monday. I think the tone tonight was better than any other time we’ve had discussions, McCarthy told reporters at a news conference. I found it to be productive.

North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, a member of the Republican negotiating team, echoed that assessment.

We had difficult meetings. We had difficult meetings. It was a productive meeting, McHenry said at the press conference. He told us, as a negotiating team, a bit more about the details we need to come up with a package that can pass Congress.

McCarthy added that he believed a deal to raise the debt ceiling was within reach before the June deadline. I think we can do it, but he gave few details on what compromises, if any, each side was willing to make.

There is nothing okay. Everything is discussed, he said, teasing that negotiators would work all night on possible solutions.

The $31.4 trillion debt ceiling has become an ongoing subject of political gridlock in recent years as Republicans seek to limit government spending by cutting welfare programs, a prospect many Democrats face. balk.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, has previously called for a net increase in the debt ceiling with no strings attached. Separately, Biden called on wealthy Americans and big corporations to pay their fair share of taxes in order to increase government revenue and settle the national debt.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it was impossible to predict with certainty the exact date the government would default on its loans, but said the deadline could come as early as June. [File: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters]

Very likely failure in early June

Monday’s meeting at the White House comes shortly after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen released her third letter to Congress in as many weeks, urging lawmakers to act as soon as possible.

Yellens’ missive stressed on Monday that there is a high likelihood that the US government could start defaulting on its payments as early as June 1, a deadline in less than a week and a half.

She also warned that the political stalemate has already led to real-world consequences. We have already seen Treasury borrowing costs rise dramatically for securities maturing in early June, she wrote.

A failure by Congress to raise the debt ceiling would cause serious hardship for American families, harm our position as a global leader, and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests.

Economists have predicted that if the US government defaults on its loans, it could trigger a recession and lower the country’s credit rating, leading to higher interest rates and greater overall pressure on the economy. Veterans, Social Security recipients and other people and businesses dependent on government funds could see their payments stopped or delayed.

US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are seen together in the Oval Office for debt ceiling talks on May 22 [Leah Millis/Reuters]

Hectic negotiations and shortened trip

Waves of negotiations preceded Monday’s meeting at the White House, as members of the respective Bidens and McCarthys camps came together to hammer out the details.

The talks came after a hectic weekend of negotiations. On Friday, talks between White House advisers and congressional Republicans broke down when McCarthy abruptly ended negotiations.

He attributed the pause to frustration with the White House and a lack of progress in negotiations. Talks resumed briefly later that evening.

Biden, at the time, was in Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit on a trip that originally included stops with allies in the Pacific region. However, amid criticism for his absence for key debt negotiations, Bidens’ team cut the trip short, canceling planned visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea.

While returning from Japan to Washington, DC on Sunday, Biden spoke with McCarthy by phone, reigniting the debt negotiation talks. Both parties came away optimistic.

It went well. Well, talk tomorrow, Biden told reporters as he landed in the United States. McCarthy, meanwhile, called the call very productive, saying he thought they could find some common ground.

Following Sunday’s phone conversation, negotiators met for more than two hours at the US Capitol on Sunday evening and again for nearly three hours on Monday, laying the groundwork for the two leaders to meet.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has dismissed the prospect of extending the short-term debt ceiling [File: Nathan Howard/Reuters]

Republicans pushing existing bill

After Monday’s meeting at the White House, McCarthy once again dismissed the prospect of a sharp increase in the debt ceiling, saying he would only raise the country’s borrowing limit if government spending was cut. .

He also ruled out the possibility of cutting defense funds in order to cap public spending, as well as allowing a short-term extension of the debt ceiling.

I don’t think a short-term extension benefits anyone, McCarthy told reporters. If it’s a short-term extension, I think the country looks like it’s failed, that we can’t do the job that we’re supposed to do.

Republicans have proposed limiting spending for the next fiscal year to 2022 levels, but the White House is working to keep government spending at 2023 levels.

Another question on the negotiating table is how long such a spending cap would last: Republicans are pushing for six years, up from 10. But Democrats hope to limit any spending cap to a two-year deal, to allow government spending to adjust with inflation.

Republican negotiators like McHenry also continued to tout a bill passed by the House of Representatives in April that would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in return for concessions aimed at Bidens’ national platform.

The bill would increase work requirements for recipients of government safety net programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program, and claw back increased funding from the Internal Revenue Service that is expected to increase federal revenue.

It would also block Bidens’ student relief loan initiative and end tax breaks for renewable energy under the Cut Inflation Act. Biden had previously threatened to veto the bill if it made it to his office.

We have a position. We took him out of the Chamber. The president, for days, weeks, months, demanded that we adopt a product. We passed a product. Were here negotiating, McHenry said Monday. No details resolved until everything is resolved.

