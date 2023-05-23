IMF: There will be no recession in the UK this year





The IMF said on Tuesday that the UK will emerge from a recession this year.

But the fund warned that the UK risks being trapped in sustained inflation unless interest rates remain high.

Economic activity has slowed significantly compared to last year and inflation remains high, the fund said in its regular inventory of the UK economy, known as the Article IV report.

Growth prospects have improved somewhat in recent months but remain sluggish.

The IMF predicted in January that the UK economy would contract by 0.5% between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of this year. Last month we were still predicting a recession.

But in a significant upgrade on Tuesday, it said the economy will now grow 0.4% in 2023, reflecting stronger wage growth, more supportive fiscal policy, global energy prices and mitigating supply chain disruptions.

The fund expects gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1% in 2024 and an average of 2% in 2025 and 2026.

Survey data released on Tuesday confirmed the picture of consumer-led growth coupled with rising wages putting pressure on prices.

The S&P Globals flash UK composite purchasing managers index fell slightly to 53.9 in May from an April peak of 54.9. However, S&P said resilient demand for travel, leisure and hospitality offset weakness in the manufacturing sector, while still showing solid expansion.

British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the IMF’s upgrades reflected the government’s efforts to restore stability and dampen inflation and showed that Britain’s long-term growth prospects are now stronger than those of Germany, France and Italy.

But the IMF has warned that inflation will remain above the Bank of England’s 2% target through mid-2025, six months longer than predicted last month.

Wary of premature celebrations, the fund noted the risk that higher energy prices would be replaced by more sustained price and wage pressures that could drive inflation to a plateau at a high rate.

The IMF added that if inflation remains high, authorities will have to engineer a sharper recession to keep it under control.

Some additional monetary tightening may be needed and interest rates may need to stay higher for a longer period of time, he said.

The fund urged the Bank of England to focus on underlying inflation indicators such as wage growth and service inflation, rather than headline interest rates that are bound to fall due to lower energy prices.

It also warned the UK government to avoid pre-election spending that could complicate the BoE’s task of keeping inflation down.

Fiscal policy must stay the course by adhering to the announced consolidation path, the fund said.

But over the medium term, the UK government insisted on overhauling its fiscal plans, taking into account the strong pressure on public services and the investments needed to spur the country’s long-term growth.

The IMF said the current spending plan hints at big cuts for some government departments, even before considering additional funding to tackle the NHS and social welfare, invest in a green transition and raise public sector wages.

To accommodate this critical need, the UK has advised replacing the so-called triple lock, which guarantees that pension payments will grow at an inflationary, average earnings or 2.5% per year.

It also called for strengthening the carbon tax and reforming the property tax by moving away from the stamp duty system on home purchases, which the government said would limit home purchases and labor mobility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/26ac0f8b-90d2-4096-b196-4aa638b0462e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos