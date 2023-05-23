Prince Harry loses legal bid to buy police protection in UK





Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails

The Duke of Sussex loses a High Court bid to purchase police protection for his family while traveling to England.

Prince Harry, 38, insisted he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, should be able to pay for security privately after they were stripped of taxpayer-backed protections when they stepped down as high royalty and moved to the United States in 2020.

But Interior Department lawyers argued that it was not appropriate for wealthy people to buy security from the police. There were also concerns that such a move would reduce the availability of a limited pool of close-in bodyguards.

The judge now denied Harry’s permission to bring a judicial review of what would have been a second challenge related to his security measures.

The blow to Harry came a week after he said he and his wife Meghan were involved in a near-disaster car chase in New York after being followed by very aggressive paparazzi in a relentless pursuit.

The legal action was one of five different civil cases Harry was pursuing through the courts, including three outstanding claims related to alleged phone hacking.

He has not been given a date for a hearing, but has already been empowered to fight a decision not to be provided with the same level of personal protection security when visiting the UK.

According to freedom of information figures obtained in February, the government has so far spent $296,882 on security incidents, and now that figure is likely to rise even higher.

In February 2020, an official committee known as Ravec decided that the Duke, his wife and children would no longer receive automatic police protection when visiting the UK.

The High Court was told that it did not know if the Commission existed or if any members of the Royal Family were involved, and that it believed the decision was independent.

At the time, there was considerable tension between Prince Harry and the Queen’s personal secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to legal documents submitted by his representative.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped of their publicly funded police protection when they stepped down from their royal roles in 2020.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

After initiating an initial claim for judicial review of that decision, his representative challenged further decisions related to Sussexes security measures.

The High Court heard that Prince Harry offered to reimburse or preemptively finance the cost of security measures to members of the royal family in January 2020, but in December 2021 the Home Secretary relayed back to Ravec a decision on whether that was possible.

The committee decided in February 2022 that the move was wrong in principle.

Attorneys for the Metropolitan Police said Ravec’s findings were reasonable.

The Home Office told the High Court it did not think it was appropriate when the committee decided that the public interest did not warrant receiving such protection with public money.

Prince Harry has raised concerns about the safety of his family before.

(PA wire)

The judge dismissed Harry’s team’s legal claims on all five grounds and denied motions for judicial review of the 2021 and 2022 decisions.

Mr Justice Chamberlain ruled that Harry’s offer to pay for police protection could potentially affect anyone willing to pay for protective security not otherwise available.

His judgment said Ravec had warned that allowing private funding would set a precedent of uncertain scope.

There were also concerns that allowing private funding would reduce the availability of limited close-guard officers in the UK, where police officers are routinely unarmed and do not receive intensive specialized training for the role.

The ruling comes amid an ongoing Superior Court trial involving Duke, who is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for allegedly gathering illegal information.

Harry is also awaiting a ruling on whether similar cases against publishers Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) and News Group Newspapers (NGN) can be pursued.

The dukes’ defamation lawsuit against the publishers of ANL’s Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday is also expected to rule on reports of heat surrounding his security measures.

Harry’s legal challenge to Ravec’s original decision will be heard later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/prince-harry-duke-of-sussex-police-protection-uk-b2344040.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos