US bombs unlikely to reach underground Iranian nuclear site: Report | Nuclear Power News





Near a peak in the Zagros Mountains in central Iran, workers are constructing a nuclear facility so deep in the ground that it is likely beyond the reach of a US-designed last-ditch weapon to destroy such sites, according to experts and analyzed satellite images. by the Associated Press news agency.

Planet Labs PBC photos and videos show Iran tunneling into the mountain near the Natanz nuclear site, which has come under repeated sabotage attacks amid Tehran’s standoff with the West over his atomic program.

With the country now producing uranium close to weapons-grade levels after its nuclear deal collapsed with world powers, the facility complicates Western efforts to stop Tehran from potentially developing an atomic bomb, which the country Iran denies seeking.

Monday’s report comes amid a spike in US-Iranian tensions and stalled diplomacy between the two countries.

Completing such a facility would be a nightmare scenario that could trigger a new spiral of escalation, warned Kelsey Davenport, director of nonproliferation policy at the Washington-based Arms Control Association.

Given how close Iran is to a bomb, it has very little room to accelerate its agenda without tripping American and Israeli red lines. So at this point any further escalation increases the risk of conflict, Davenport told AP.

This month marked five years since former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal that saw Iran cut its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions on its economy.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has continued to impose and enforce a strict sanctions regime against Iran and its oil and petrochemical industries. Meanwhile, Tehran is advancing its nuclear program.

Biden, who was vice president to Barack Obama when the 2015 deal was signed, had promised to revive the pact, but numerous rounds of indirect talks over the past two years have failed to restore it.

Since the end of the nuclear deal, Iran has said it is enriching uranium up to 60%, up from the 3.67% limit it observed under the deal. Inspectors also recently found that the country had produced 83.7% pure uranium particles, just steps away from meeting the 90% weapons-grade uranium threshold.

In February, international inspectors estimated that Iran’s stockpile was more than 10 times larger than it was under the Obama-era deal, with enough enriched uranium to allow Tehran to make several bombs nuclear weapons, according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The United States and Israel, which are widely believed to have their own secret nuclear arsenals, have said they will not allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon. We believe diplomacy is the best way to achieve this goal, but the president has also been clear that we have not taken any options off the table, the White House said in a statement to the AP.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations, in response to questions from the AP about the build, said Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities are transparent and under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.

Iran says the new construction will replace an above-ground centrifuge manufacturing center in Natanz hit by an explosion and fire in July 2020. Tehran then called the attack nuclear terrorism and blamed it on Israel.

Tehran has not acknowledged any other plans for the facility, although it would have to declare the site to the IAEA if authorities considered introducing uranium there. The Vienna-based IAEA did not respond to questions about the new underground facility.

The new project is being built next to Natanz, about 225 km (140 miles) south of Tehran. Natanz has been a matter of international concern since its existence became known two decades ago.

Protected by anti-aircraft batteries, fences and paramilitary Iranian Revolutionary Guards, the facility covers 2.7 km² (1 square mile) on the country’s arid central plateau.

Satellite photos taken in April by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by the AP show Iran burrowing into the Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, or Pickaxe Mountain, which lies just beyond the southern fence of Natanz .

A different set of images analyzed by the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies reveals that four entrances have been carved into the side of the mountain, two to the east and two to the west. Each is 6 m (20 ft) wide and 8 m (26 ft) high.

The extent of the work can be measured in large mounds of earth, two to the west and one to the east. Based on the size of the spoil piles and other satellite data, experts at the center told AP that Iran is likely building a facility at a depth of between 80m (260ft) and 100m. m (328 feet). The Centers Analysis, which it provided exclusively to AP, is the first to estimate the depth of tunnel systems based on satellite imagery.

The depth of the installation is therefore a concern, because it would be much more difficult for us. It would be much harder to destroy with conventional weapons, like a typical bunker buster, said Steven De La Fuente, a research associate at the center who led the analysis of the tunnel work.

The new Natanz facility is likely to be even deeper underground than the Irans Fordow facility, another enrichment site that was discovered in 2009 by the United States and others. This installation has raised fears in the West that Iran will toughen its program against air attacks

These underground facilities led the US to create the GBU-57 bomb, which can plow at least 60m (200ft) of earth before exploding, according to the US military.

US officials reportedly discussed using two such bombs in succession to ensure a site was destroyed, according to AP. It’s not clear that such a punch would damage a setup as deep as Natanz’s.

