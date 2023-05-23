Home office prevents international students from bringing family to UK to curb immigration | political news





International students coming to the UK can no longer be accompanied by family members, except in certain circumstances where the government is trying to reduce immigration.

International students may no longer be accompanied by dependents unless they are currently in a graduate program designated as a study program.

The package will also remove the ability for international students to switch from a student route to a work route before completing their studies “to prevent misuse of the visa system,” the government said.

As well as removing this right, there will be a review of retention requirements for students and their dependents, and a crackdown on “unscrupulous” education agents who “use inappropriate applications to sell immigration, not education.”

The change will apply to students starting their course from January 2024 to help future international students plan ahead.

In a written ministerial statement, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said recent immigration figures had shown an “unexpected increase” in the number of dependents coming to the UK with international students.

Mr Braverman said the increase came after the government made a promise to reduce net migration.

With net migrants approaching 226,000 in 2019, the Conservative Manifesto tried to “get the overall number down”.

Braverman said the government’s strategy for international education “plays an important role in supporting the economy” but “must not come at the expense of our commitment to the public to lower overall immigration.”

“This package strikes the right balance between tackling the issue of net migration decisively and protecting the economic benefits students can bring to the UK,” she said.

“Now is the time to make these changes to impact net migration as soon as possible. We expect this package to have a material impact on net migration. With the mitigation of temporary factors, net migration will reach pre-pandemic levels in the medium term. will fall,” he said.

Image: Suella Braverman announces tougher immigration rules.

Education Minister Gillian Keegan said attracting high-quality students “is not only good for our universities, it is essential for our economy and for building important global relationships”.

“However, there has been a significant increase in the number of families students bring to the UK,” she added.

“It is right to take action to reduce this number while maintaining the promise of our International Education Strategy, which continues to enrich the UK’s education sector and make a significant contribution to the broader economy.”

The announcement comes as government pressure mounts over immigration figures, an issue that has reportedly caused a split in the cabinet.

Official statistics to be released later this week show that net migration has increased from 504,000 in the 12 months to June 2022 to more than 700,000 in December.

Speaking at the recent National Conservatism Conference, Braverman said the UK “needs to reduce the overall number of immigration”, adding “we must not forget how to do things for ourselves”.

But Braverman has reportedly faced backlash in recent weeks from Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt and some of his cabinet colleagues, including Keegan. Gap remaining in the labor market.

The Home Secretary has also personally come under increasing pressure over allegations that he has asked officials to arrange a personal recognition process after he was caught speeding last year.

Raising urgent questions in the House of Commons, Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said there were “serious questions to be answered” about Braverman, adding “how many strikes before she goes out?”

Jeremy Quinn, head of payroll and cabinet secretary, said the prime minister is the “ultimate judge” of the standards expected of ministers and the appropriate consequences of violating those standards.

He said Mr Sunak “made it clear to the House yesterday that he is being informed of the issues raised” in relation to Mr Braverman.

