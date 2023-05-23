1.5 million people apply for a migrant sponsorship program in the United States with a monthly cap of 30,000





Washington — In just a few months, the United States has received more than 1.5 million applications from individuals hoping to sponsor the entry of migrants from four countries, an extraordinary number that could jeopardize the Biden administration’s goal of reduce border crossings, internal documents obtained by CBS News show.

The wave of hundreds of thousands of sponsorship applications on behalf of potential migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela has overwhelmed caseworkers at United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), who can approve more than 30,000 arrivals under the program each month.

US citizens, residents and others in the US with legal immigration status are eligible to sponsor migrants from these four countries, as long as they agree to support them financially. Migrants who arrive under the program are granted a two-year work permit by the humanitarian parole authority.

Due to the massive and rapid backlog of unresolved applications, USCIS recently changed the way it handles these cases, selecting half of the applications it reviews each month through a lottery system. The other half will continue to be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Internal Department of Homeland Security documents obtained by CBS News indicated that as of the end of last month, the agency was receiving an average of nearly 12,000 applications per day from those seeking to sponsor Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, calling the number “overwhelming.” The documents noted that less than three days of requests were processed per month due to the cap of 30,000 monthly requests.

More than 100,000 migrants have arrived in the United States under the sponsorship initiative. But the government was overseeing more than 580,000 pending cases for Haitians, more than 380,000 for Cubans, nearly 120,000 for Venezuelans and more than 20,000 for Nicaraguans as of April. Other cases were under review or had been approved.

A version of the program was first launched in October 2022 to allow Venezuelans with US-based sponsors to travel directly to the United States, as part of an effort to reduce what was era of record arrivals of Venezuelan migrants along the southern border. In January, the initiative was expanded to include Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans, who also traveled to the US-Mexico border in record numbers last year.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – 05/12/2023: Asylum seekers are seen climbing a hill between the US-Mexico border to reach the Mexican army which was bringing aid alongside US volunteers Jon Putman /SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The sponsorship program has been associated with a return policy for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who cross the southern border illegally into Mexico, which agreed to take back those nationalities, first under the order Title 42 Public Health, now expired, and now under regular settlement. US immigration law.

The combination of returns to Mexico with the sponsorship program has led to a sharp drop in illegal border crossings by migrants from these four crisis countries, whose governments do not or cannot accept large numbers of American deportations. due to diplomatic or operational issues. the reasons.

Senior White House officials have bragged about the success of the strategy. But the growing number of applications for the sponsorship scheme, well above its monthly cap of 30,000, threatens to derail the policy’s main objective: to encourage would-be migrants to refrain from crossing the southern border illegally. offering them a meaningful chance to legally enter the United States. .

Internal DHS documents say the hundreds of thousands of pending cases have caused “significant” wait times for applicants. If the monthly cap is not raised, the documents acknowledge, the effectiveness of the program could diminish.

“Migrants who are desperate, and they are desperate migrants, will only wait a while to say ‘it’s not happening and I’m going to try my luck to get something else’, whether it’s smuggling in or just show up at the border and see if they can be admitted,” said Theresa Cardinal Brown, a former DHS official and current immigration analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank.

Senior US officials have not indicated they will raise the monthly admissions cap to 30,000. DHS officials did not say whether they plan to increase the number of monthly arrivals.

“This administration has spearheaded the greatest expansion of legal avenues in decades, and the parole processes for people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela are just one of many avenues now available to people. seeking to enter the United States legally,” DHS said in a statement to CBS News on Monday.

The ministry said it had recently decided to use a random selection process to award half of the approximately 1,000 travel authorizations issued each day under the program, to “ensure that all applicants are optimistic that they will be able to travel to the United States soon.”

“Now in their fifth month, parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans have continued to successfully reduce irregular migration and we expect this to continue, but challenges remain, including ongoing court cases trying to block these successful measures,” DHS added. in his statement.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – 2023/05/12: Asylum seekers are loaded into vans to be formally processed through the US system. Jon Putman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In April 2022, the Biden administration launched its first version of the sponsorship policy, setting up a program dubbed Uniting for Ukraine to allow Americans to sponsor Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland. Unlike the later sponsorship program, Uniting for Ukraine has no numerical cap. By early May, 127,000 Ukrainians had come to the United States under this policy.

Changing the ceiling of the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan sponsorship initiative could have legal and foreign implications.

The Biden administration and the Mexican government have tied the arrival of up to 30,000 migrants to the United States to Mexico’s commitment to accept the return of the same number of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans turned away by US border authorities.

“Thirty thousand for 30,000 is something that has been proven, and we are committed – both countries – to continuing this arrangement of 30,000 to 30,000 after May 11,” a senior US official told reporters more early this month.

The sponsorship policy is also being challenged in federal court by a Republican-led coalition of states who argue the Biden administration lacks the legal authority to use parole to admit up to 360,000 migrants every year. year outside the regular visa system.

Blas Nuñez Neto, DHS’s top border and immigration policy official, said last week that Mexico was “unlikely” to continue accepting returns from Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans if the sponsorship program is blocked in court.

Daily illegal border crossings hit a record high of 10,000 earlier this month, just before the end of Title 42 public health restrictions on migration, but have since dropped to 3,000 in recent days.

Biden officials attributed the sharp drop in border crossings to increased formal deportations of those entering the United States illegally and a restriction that disqualifies many migrants from asylum, as well as efforts by the military and Mexican and Guatemalan law enforcement to slow migration to the United States. .

